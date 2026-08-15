GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
HollyWood

Marvel’s new 'X-Men' reboot: Full cast revealed at D23 as Sadie Sink and Adam Driver join

Marvel unveils first MCU X-Men film with new cast and May 2028 release date

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sadie Sink and Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios, speak onstage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California.
Sadie Sink and Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios, speak onstage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California.
AFP

Marvel Studios has officially announced its new X-Men movie, confirming a May 5, 2028 theatrical release and revealing the main cast.

Marvel’s new X-Men movie will feature Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm and Christopher Abbott as Professor X, reports Variety.

Adam Driver will play Nathaniel Milbury, the human identity of the mutant geneticist and supervillain Mister Sinister.

The film will be directed by Jake Schreier, who previously helmed Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Adam Driver joins as Mister Sinister

Driver’s casting was one of the biggest surprises. He appeared in a video message to confirm that he would play Nathaniel Milbury, the character associated with Mister Sinister.

Driver had previously been linked to the role of Magneto in the reboot, but Marvel has now confirmed him as one of the film’s villains.

First X-Men film under Marvel Studios

The movie will be the first standalone X-Men film since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox and its library of mutant characters.

The mutants have gradually returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Deadpool & Wolverine and the animated series X-Men ‘97 helping revive interest in the franchise.

Fox’s former X-Men stars have also appeared in recent MCU projects. Patrick Stewart returned as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Kelsey Grammer appeared as Beast in The Marvels.

X-Men return continues in Avengers: Doomsday

Several former Fox stars are also set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, including Stewart as Professor X, Grammer as Beast, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique.

Channing Tatum’s Gambit, who debuted in Deadpool & Wolverine, will also appear in the film, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 18.

A new era for the mutants

The new film marks a fresh start for Marvel’s mutant heroes after Fox’s franchise ended with Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine became the breakout star of the original franchise, appearing in three standalone films before returning alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel has yet to confirm who will play Beast in the new X-Men film.

X-Men cast and crew highlights:

  • Sadie Sink — Jean Grey

  • Kit Connor — Cyclops

  • Samara Weaving — Emma Frost

  • Inde Navarrette — Rogue

  • Maya Boyd — Storm

  • Christopher Abbott — Professor X

  • Adam Driver — Mister Sinister

  • Jake Schreier — Director

With inputs from Agencies

Related Topics:
hollywoodmovies

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Barbie 2 stalls as Robbie, Gosling seek bigger payday

3m read
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Sadie Sink’s X-Men reboot faces Hugh Jackman’s legacy

4m read
Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider Man in Spider-Man Brand New Day

Why Spider-Man worked when Marvel films didn't

5m read
Sadie Sink as Jean Grey.

Spider-Man Brand New Day: Jean Grey’s MCU puzzle

3m read