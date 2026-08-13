Barbie 2 in jeopardy? Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seek bigger payday as talks stall

Barbie sequel stalls as Robbie, Gosling push for richer profit deals
Three years after Barbie turned pink into a box office phenomenon, Hollywood's most obvious sequel still doesn't exist, and the clock is now ticking on whether it ever will.
The math seemed simple back in 2023: Greta Gerwig's film made $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, earned eight Oscar nominations, and became one of the defining cultural moments of the decade. A sequel should have been a formality. Instead, Barbie 2 has spent years stuck in negotiation limbo, and Warner Bros. is now racing against a deadline that could take the decision out of its hands entirely.
According to New York Times, the rights to Barbie will revert to Mattel in December 2026 unless Warner Bros. can lock in a deal with the film's principal talent, Gerwig, star Margot Robbie, and co-star Ryan Gosling. If the studio can't get signatures by then, Mattel could pursue a separate reboot without Gerwig's characters, story, or creative direction at all.
Warner Bros. executives haven't hidden the fact that talks have stalled. Studio co-chairs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca said in a joint statement, as quoted by Variety, "We have a rights deal with Mattel in place and have made a series of big offers to try and finalize deals to make the next 'Barbie' film. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement thus far."
The sticking point is compensation. The studio has reportedly made more than six offers over the last three years, and all of them have been rejected. Over three years, the studio has made a half dozen offers to the creative team, and the talent's reps declined the most recent one, despite it being among the biggest offers Warner Bros. has ever made for a single film. No counteroffer has been made in return.
Reports point to Robbie and Gosling seeking rich profit-participation deals similar to what made them (and the studio) enormous money the first time around, while Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has reportedly balked at approving bigger paydays.
Complicating things further is Gerwig herself. As she was hired to both write and direct the original film, she reportedly refused to include sequel language in her contract, meaning Warner Bros. proceeded on the first "Barbie" without any guarantee of a follow-up. That decision, which looked like a gamble in 2022, now looks like a smart move, it left Gerwig with all the leverage once the film became a hit.
Gerwig and her writing partner (and husband) Noah Baumbach reportedly do have a story in mind for a sequel, but they're not sharing it with the studio until contracts are finalized. It's a modern Hollywood standoff: no script until there's a deal, and no deal until everyone agrees on the price.
If Warner Bros. can close the deal before December, "Barbie 2" moves into active development with its original cast and creative team intact. If not, the property reverts to Mattel, which has increasingly signaled ambitions to build out its own cinematic universe (a Hot Wheels movie from J.J. Abrams is already in the works) and could attempt a Barbie reboot with an entirely new team.
Either way, one thing is clear: for a movie this profitable, "no deal" is a strange place to be three years later. But in an industry still adjusting to what A-list talent is worth post-"Barbie," this standoff has become something of a test case — proof that even a billion-dollar hit doesn't guarantee a sequel if nobody can agree on the price of admission back to Barbieland.