Anne Hathaway answers ‘fake pregnancy’ claims with sharp, playful clapback
Since revealing that she and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their third child, Anne Hathaway has embraced her changing silhouette at public appearances and press engagements alike. Yet even amid her openness, a curious strain of public skepticism has persisted.
The actress recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, opting for a loosely draped halter top paired with low-rise denim, an ensemble that drew widespread admiration for its effortless confidence. It also, however, reignited an unusual line of online commentary questioning the authenticity of her pregnancy.
Across social media, a number of users scrutinising footage from the event suggested that her figure appeared artificial, with some going so far as to speculate whether she was pregnant at all. Hathaway is, in fact, expecting her third child with Shulman, whom she married in 2012.
The reaction from her admirers was swift and pointed, with many condemning the intrusive nature of such speculation and noting that the physical presentation of pregnancy varies considerably from one woman to the next, rendering such judgments both presumptuous and unwarranted.
Hathaway, for her part, appeared entirely unbothered. In an Instagram post reflecting on the premiere, the 43-year-old addressed the chatter with a wry caption: "Fake hair, real bump." The accompanying video offered a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for the evening, along with several candid, lighthearted moments from the red carpet.
Well into her pregnancy, Hathaway has spoken warmly about the experience since first sharing the news, describing herself as "overjoyed" and fully present for each stage of the journey. While she has not disclosed the child's gender, the family's newest addition will join older brothers Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.