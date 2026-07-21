At Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, prosecutors alleged that Widdecombe was struck 21 times on the head with a hammer during the attack, which was partially captured on a camera inside her home. Prosecutor Kashif Malik said the 78-year-old was eating lunch when the defendant allegedly entered her home and asked, "Don't suppose you have bank cards and ID?" before attacking her and taking her wallet. No plea was entered during the hearing.