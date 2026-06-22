UK firms are using Dubai to reach new markets after Europe became harder to navigate
Dubai: Ten years after the Brexit referendum, Dubai has become one of the clearest beneficiaries of Britain’s search for growth beyond Europe, with UK-UAE trade reaching £25 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2025.
The added friction in UK-EU trade, from customs procedures to rules-of-origin requirements and regulatory checks, forced many firms to reassess where they could grow, raise capital and serve clients more efficiently.
That has worked in Dubai’s favour. The emirate has spent years building the ingredients that mobile companies look for, including global connectivity, free zones, tax competitiveness, professional services, financial regulation through DIFC and access to markets across the Gulf, Africa and South Asia.
Before Brexit, many UK firms treated access to Europe as the default route for international growth. The referendum and the trading relationship that followed changed that calculation, especially for companies with goods exposure, supply chains or regulatory links to the EU.
The UK’s post-Brexit trading relationship has introduced more paperwork, longer lead times and higher administrative costs for many exporters. The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that the new trading relationship will reduce long-run UK productivity by around 4% compared with remaining in the EU.
Larger companies have generally been better placed to adapt by restructuring supply chains, setting up EU entities, adjusting logistics and targeting non-European markets. Smaller firms have faced greater pressure because the cost of compliance and market planning weighs more heavily on them.
Katy Keenan, CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, said one of the most obvious changes since Brexit is that UK businesses have become more deliberate about where and how they enter overseas markets.
Brexit created new layers of complexity for many companies trading with Europe, particularly around regulation and supply chains. At the same time, it encouraged many businesses to look more actively at global growth beyond traditional European routes
Dubai’s gain has come from the intersection of two forces. Brexit pushed British businesses to look beyond Europe, while the UAE was already positioning itself as a global business hub with strong infrastructure, an international workforce and direct access to high-growth markets.
The city has become particularly attractive for British firms that want to remain linked to London while operating closer to clients, investors and decision-makers in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.
It is increasingly one of dual presence, with London retained as a major base and Dubai used for regional expansion.
Dr Jelena Janjusevic, Associate Professor of Finance at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said Brexit accelerated a wider movement of capital, companies and talent towards globally connected hubs.
Dubai has clearly benefited from this wider shift. The UAE has become one of the UK’s most important non-European commercial partners, with total UK-UAE trade reaching £25 billion in the four quarters to Q4 2025
UK exports to the UAE reached £14.9 billion in the four quarters to Q1 2025, making the UAE the UK’s 18th largest export market. That places the UAE among the UK’s major non-European trade partners at a time when Britain is trying to build deeper commercial links with faster-growing regions.
The strongest post-Brexit links between the UK and Dubai have developed in finance, fintech, professional services, real estate and entrepreneurship. These are sectors where the UK has established strengths and Dubai has strong demand.
According to industry experts, London brings depth in capital markets, law, consulting, insurance and advisory services, while Dubai offers access to regional capital, family offices, sovereign wealth, regional headquarters and emerging-market growth.
Fintech has become another important channel, helped by Dubai’s innovation agenda and regional demand for digital finance, payments, wealth technology, regtech, sustainable finance and AI-enabled financial services. DIFC’s growth in fintech, innovation and wealth management has strengthened that position.
Professional services have followed the capital and company movement. Cross-border expansion creates demand for legal, accounting, consulting and advisory support, while real estate continues to attract British investors seeking diversification, lifestyle and wealth preservation.
Dubai has also recorded more than Dh426 billion in FDI inflows since 2015, with more than half of that investment going into high- and medium-technology sectors. That supports its pitch as a place where companies can raise capital, hire talent and scale across multiple regions.
The Brexit adjustment phase has largely played out, but the strategic shift it helped trigger is still developing. The UK has joined the CPTPP, which entered into force for Britain on December 15, 2024, and concluded negotiations on a UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement in May 2026.
These moves point to a broader UK effort to strengthen trade corridors beyond Europe. The Gulf is central to that strategy, and Dubai is well placed to capture a larger share of future activity because of its role as a regional base for global companies.
The UK-GCC agreement is expected to improve trade and investment certainty between Britain and Gulf economies, supporting long-term commitments across the region. For Dubai, that could deepen its role as a bridge between UK companies and growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
Keenan said the Gulf is becoming a platform for British companies looking beyond Europe.
“For Dubai, this creates an opportunity to deepen its role as a bridge between the UK and the wider region. For UK companies, the Gulf is a platform for growth across the Middle East, Africa and Asia,” she said.
Dubai’s rise as a base for British companies cannot be explained by Brexit alone. The UAE’s own policy choices have played a bigger long-term role, including pro-business regulation, infrastructure investment, connectivity, free zones, visa reforms, tax competitiveness and a lifestyle proposition that attracts talent.
Brexit gave British companies another reason to diversify, but Dubai benefited because it already had the platform in place. Companies that want access to clients, capital and regional decision-makers now see the emirate as part of a global operating model. Brexit may have pushed more companies to rethink their map, but Dubai’s advantage is that it gives them a practical base from which to act on that shift.