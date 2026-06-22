Katy Keenan, CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, said one of the most obvious changes since Brexit is that UK businesses have become more deliberate about where and how they enter overseas markets.

Dubai’s gain has come from the intersection of two forces. Brexit pushed British businesses to look beyond Europe, while the UAE was already positioning itself as a global business hub with strong infrastructure, an international workforce and direct access to high-growth markets.

These moves point to a broader UK effort to strengthen trade corridors beyond Europe. The Gulf is central to that strategy, and Dubai is well placed to capture a larger share of future activity because of its role as a regional base for global companies.

The Brexit adjustment phase has largely played out, but the strategic shift it helped trigger is still developing. The UK has joined the CPTPP, which entered into force for Britain on December 15, 2024, and concluded negotiations on a UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement in May 2026.

Dubai has also recorded more than Dh426 billion in FDI inflows since 2015, with more than half of that investment going into high- and medium-technology sectors. That supports its pitch as a place where companies can raise capital, hire talent and scale across multiple regions.

Brexit gave British companies another reason to diversify, but Dubai benefited because it already had the platform in place. Companies that want access to clients, capital and regional decision-makers now see the emirate as part of a global operating model. Brexit may have pushed more companies to rethink their map, but Dubai’s advantage is that it gives them a practical base from which to act on that shift.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.