Dubai Chambers says UK firms are using the emirate as a base for regional growth
Dubai: Dubai attracted 562 new British companies to its main chamber in the first quarter of 2026, as business links between the emirate and the UK continue to strengthen.
The new registrations brought the total number of active British companies registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce to 10,334 by the end of March 2026, according to the Dubai Chambers.
That is more than four times the 2,402 British member companies recorded at the end of 2020, reflecting the growing use of Dubai as a base for companies targeting the Middle East and wider global markets.
The figures were released as Dubai Chambers organised an open dialogue in London in cooperation with the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry to showcase Dubai’s business environment to British investors.
Non-oil trade between Dubai and the UK reached Dh42.6 billion in 2025, up from Dh23.1 billion in 2021, marking growth of 91% over five years.
The UK ranked 17th among Dubai’s largest international trading partners in 2025.
The growth comes as Dubai continues to position itself as a gateway for companies seeking access to markets across the Gulf, Africa and Asia, supported by its logistics network, free zones, financial infrastructure and business licensing ecosystem.
Discussions focused on investment opportunities in Dubai across a range of sectors and the support available to British investors looking to establish and expand operations in the emirate.
The session also looked at how British companies could benefit from the recently signed free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council, particularly through Dubai’s role as a hub for international trade.
“Dubai has emerged as a preferred investment destination for British companies seeking to expand their presence across the Middle East and global markets, supported by the city’s advanced economic model and business-friendly environment," said Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. "We are committed to ensuring the UK business community can benefit from Dubai’s competitive advantages across diverse sectors, which contributes to further strengthening the economic and investment ties of the UAE and Dubai with the United Kingdom."