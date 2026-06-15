GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Dubai draws 562 new British firms as UK trade grows 91%

Dubai Chambers says UK firms are using the emirate as a base for regional growth

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai’s skyline frames an aircraft taking off from Dubai Airport. Captured by Tejal Shah.
Dubai’s skyline frames an aircraft taking off from Dubai Airport. Captured by Tejal Shah.
Tejal Shah

Dubai: Dubai attracted 562 new British companies to its main chamber in the first quarter of 2026, as business links between the emirate and the UK continue to strengthen.

The new registrations brought the total number of active British companies registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce to 10,334 by the end of March 2026, according to the Dubai Chambers.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

That is more than four times the 2,402 British member companies recorded at the end of 2020, reflecting the growing use of Dubai as a base for companies targeting the Middle East and wider global markets.

The figures were released as Dubai Chambers organised an open dialogue in London in cooperation with the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry to showcase Dubai’s business environment to British investors.

Trade links strengthen

Non-oil trade between Dubai and the UK reached Dh42.6 billion in 2025, up from Dh23.1 billion in 2021, marking growth of 91% over five years.

The UK ranked 17th among Dubai’s largest international trading partners in 2025.

The growth comes as Dubai continues to position itself as a gateway for companies seeking access to markets across the Gulf, Africa and Asia, supported by its logistics network, free zones, financial infrastructure and business licensing ecosystem.

UK companies look to Dubai

Discussions focused on investment opportunities in Dubai across a range of sectors and the support available to British investors looking to establish and expand operations in the emirate.

The session also looked at how British companies could benefit from the recently signed free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council, particularly through Dubai’s role as a hub for international trade.

“Dubai has emerged as a preferred investment destination for British companies seeking to expand their presence across the Middle East and global markets, supported by the city’s advanced economic model and business-friendly environment," said Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. "We are committed to ensuring the UK business community can benefit from Dubai’s competitive advantages across diverse sectors, which contributes to further strengthening the economic and investment ties of the UAE and Dubai with the United Kingdom."

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Cargo ships at the Port of Aden in southern Yemen.

Cargo ship guards repel attackers in Gulf of Aden

2m read
Vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026.

Oman now matters more to India as Hormuz disrupts ships

3m read
UK's Minister of State for Trade Chris Bryant (centre L) and Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi (centre R), secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, after a signing ceremony at Downing Street in London on May 20, 2026.

Why the UK-GCC trade deal could reshape business flows

4m read
Britain Minister of State for Trade Chris Bryant, left, takes a group photo with Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and delegation members during a signing ceremony at Downing Street in London, Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

What UK's multi-billion deal with GCC means for UAE

3m read