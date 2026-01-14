Dubai: Dubai Chamber of Commerce said its members’ exports and re-exports reached a record Dh356.5 billion in 2025, the highest annual total in the chamber’s history, as trade volumes and business registrations rose across multiple sectors. The chamber said the performance highlights sustained momentum across Dubai’s trade and services ecosystem.

He said the achievement supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to consolidate the emirate’s status as a global hub for trade, investment, entrepreneurship and innovation. He said continued regulatory development and international partnerships remain central to this strategy.

“Dubai Chambers’ strong performance in 2025 marks a historic milestone in its growth journey and reflects the depth of global confidence in Dubai’s economic ecosystem,” he said in a statement issued by the Government of Dubai Media Office. He added that the results highlight the strength, resilience and ambition of Dubai’s business community.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the 2025 results marked a milestone in the chamber’s growth. He said the performance reflects growing international confidence in Dubai’s economic ecosystem.

The chamber, one of three operating under the Dubai Chambers umbrella, said the increase reflects broader participation by companies trading through Dubai. It said businesses continue to expand their international reach through the emirate despite shifting global trade conditions.

The figure represents growth of 15.1% from Dh309.6 billion in 2024, extending gains from the previous year, when members’ combined exports and re-exports surpassed Dh300 billion for the first time. The chamber said this continued rise reflects the expansion of export activity and diversification across international markets.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce said it reviewed 54 laws and draft laws during the year in cooperation with Business Groups, with private sector recommendations achieving a 60% adoption rate. It held 250 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils and coordinated 15 meetings between business representatives and government entities.

The chamber said it supported the global expansion of 130 local companies in 2025, up 14% from the number assisted in 2024. It said these efforts aim to help Dubai-based firms access new overseas markets and strengthen export capacity.

“Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the emirate continues to consolidate its position as a leading global economic hub,” he said. He added that Dubai Chambers remains focused on strengthening the business environment and supporting international expansion.

Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, chairman of Dubai Chambers, said Dubai’s performance continues to be driven by its regulatory environment and investment ecosystem. He said the emirate is consolidating its position as a leading global economic hub.

It also issued and received 5,960 ATA Carnets with a combined value of Dh5.6 billion. The number of carnets rose 11.2% year on year, while their total value increased 30%.

The chamber said it issued 852,184 certificates of origin during the year, an increase of 7.7% from 2024. It said the rise mirrors growing trade volumes and demand for export documentation.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce said 71,830 new companies joined in 2025, lifting active membership to 292,486 at year-end, up from 258,318 in 2024. The increase represents annual growth of 13.2% and reflects continued inflows of local, regional and international businesses.

In October, the chamber launched the “Sustainability 365” initiative, rebranding its long-running Sustainability Week programme to promote year-round responsible business practices. During 2025, Dubai Chamber of Commerce awarded its Environmental, Social and Governance Label to 50 companies in recognition of their corporate sustainability efforts.

Through the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, three new advisory services were launched in 2025 covering family constitutions, governance frameworks and family office structures. The centre also published its first register of family business advisers and delivered training programmes attended by more than 90 participants.

The chamber said around 67% of mediation cases were settled during the year. It said the mediation service supports dispute resolution and business continuity across the private sector.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce said it received 201 mediation cases during 2025, up from 171 in 2024. The combined value of the cases exceeded AED241 million.

The chamber established five new Business Councils in 2025 to represent investors from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Brazil, Slovakia and Peru. It also launched the Dubai Delivery Business Group to represent delivery firms operating in the emirate.

