Officials said the figures highlight Dubai’s position as both a regional gateway and an international business hub. The chamber also reported a 138% year-on-year increase in the overall number of companies — both MNCs and SMEs — establishing in the city during the period.

The trend was similar for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Asian firms made up 49.1% of the total SMEs attracted, followed by the Middle East and CIS at 22.3%, Africa at 11.6%, Europe at 9.8%, and the Americas at 7.1%.

The chamber, one of three operating under Dubai Chambers, said 58% of the MNCs it attracted between January and June were Asian. Europe ranked second, contributing 16.1%, while the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) together accounted for 12.9%. Africa and the Americas each represented 6.5% of the total.

Dubai: More than half of the multinational companies (MNCs) drawn to Dubai in the first half of 2025 came from Asia, underlining the city’s rising appeal as a global investment hub, the Dubai International Chamber has revealed.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.