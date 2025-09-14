DIC reports 138% surge in new company registrations during the first six months of 2025
Dubai: More than half of the multinational companies (MNCs) drawn to Dubai in the first half of 2025 came from Asia, underlining the city’s rising appeal as a global investment hub, the Dubai International Chamber has revealed.
The chamber, one of three operating under Dubai Chambers, said 58% of the MNCs it attracted between January and June were Asian. Europe ranked second, contributing 16.1%, while the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) together accounted for 12.9%. Africa and the Americas each represented 6.5% of the total.
The trend was similar for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Asian firms made up 49.1% of the total SMEs attracted, followed by the Middle East and CIS at 22.3%, Africa at 11.6%, Europe at 9.8%, and the Americas at 7.1%.
Officials said the figures highlight Dubai’s position as both a regional gateway and an international business hub. The chamber also reported a 138% year-on-year increase in the overall number of companies — both MNCs and SMEs — establishing in the city during the period.
The strong growth, it added, reflects ongoing efforts to promote Dubai as a preferred destination for global corporations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox