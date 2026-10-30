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Patrick Stewart, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ actor, dies at 86

Stewart died on Wednesday, October 28, at his home in Los Angeles

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Stewart's decades-long career, earned him widespread recognition for his work across stage, television and film.
Stewart's decades-long career, earned him widespread recognition for his work across stage, television and film.

Sir Patrick Stewart, the acclaimed British actor best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise, has died at the age of 86.

Stewart died on Wednesday, October 28, at his home in Los Angeles, following what his family described as a brief journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. His death was announced on his official Instagram account on Thursday.

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“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” the statement said.

The statement added that Stewart had been surrounded by family and friends, with music, prayer, tears and laughter in his final days.

“We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace,” it said.

An iconic career across television and film

Stewart became internationally renowned for his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired from 1987 to 1994. He later reprised the role in several films and the television series Star Trek: Picard.

He also won a new generation of fans as Professor Charles Xavier, the leader of the X-Men, appearing across the superhero film franchise for more than two decades.

Beyond his screen roles, Stewart built a distinguished career in theatre, particularly through his performances in Shakespearean productions. He was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and performed on both London's West End and Broadway.

His decades-long career, earned him widespread recognition for his work across stage, television and film.

Stewart was knighted in 2010 by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama. He is survived by his wife, singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, and his two children from his first marriage.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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