When Patrick Stewart fell for the UAE: The star’s love for the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the ‘kindness’ of the people

The museum clearly had an impact on him. On stage at the festival’s In Conversation session on December 8, he urged the audience to go to the Louvre, as Arab News reported: “We went to the Louvre in Abu Dhabi and if you have yet to see it — I know it’s only been open for a little more than three weeks — it’s sensational. The collection is good, but the way it is organised is what makes it unique — unlike any other gallery or museum I’ve been in.”