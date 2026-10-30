He had said that he would always, and forever be an actor
In July, with online chatter claiming his next Marvel appearance would be his swan song, Patrick Stewart pushed back. He flatly denied the viral rumours that he was retiring after Avengers: Doomsday, telling TV Insider: “I’ll always and forever be an actor.”
He kept his word in the only way left to him. Stewart died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles at 86, after what his longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak described as a short journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Marvel Studios has confirmed that his return as Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday, due December 18, 2026, will be his last screen performance, his ninth time in the telepath’s wheelchair.
Retirement had never fit the shape of his life. Even at 86 he was lining up work: his calendar included Shakespeare and voice roles, among them a part in Riz Ahmed’s series Bait.
For a man who had once had to fight his way out of a cramped house in West Yorkshire, the job was never something to walk away from.
A Victorian childhood in the 1940s
Stewart was born in Mirfield, in the West Riding of Yorkshire, on 13 July 1940, the son of Gladys, a weaver and textile worker, and Alfred Stewart, a regimental sergeant major who later worked as a labourer and postman. He was the youngest of three boys. The family home was basic even by postwar standards: an outside toilet, no central heating, and a bath just once a week.
Hardship at home ran deeper than money. His father, a World War II veteran living with PTSD, was violent toward Stewart’s mother, and the actor later said that violence had the biggest impact on his life. He laid it all out in his 2023 memoir “Making It So,” and he went on to champion the domestic violence charity Refuge
The escape route came through a classroom. He credited his English teacher, Cecil Dormand, with handing him a copy of Shakespeare and telling him to stand up and perform. He left school at 15, threw himself into local theatre, and paid his way as a reporter and obituary writer for the local paper, until his boss told him to pick between journalism and acting. He picked acting. A year spent selling furniture funded his training, and at 17 he enrolled at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Notably, he was the first student without an Oxford or Cambridge background to win a grant from the West Riding Council.
From the RSC to the bridge of the Enterprise
After a stint at Manchester’s Library Theatre, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966 and stayed until 1982. Global fame came late, as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and then again in 2000, when Bryan Singer’s X-Men cast him as Charles Xavier.
That role became a second home across a quarter-century, from X2 and “The Last Stand” through “Days of Future Past” to the tender, broken Xavier of 2017’s Logan, which many regard as his finest screen work in the part. He had said goodbye after Logan then came back anyway, a pattern that suited a performer who simply didn’t know how to stop.
Tributes
Hugh Jackman, his X-Men co-star wrote on Instagram that the world had lost one of the greats of stage and screen, adding that he had learned a great deal from Stewart and would miss him for the rest of his days. Marvel Studios called him “a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman.” The Royal Shakespeare Company, where he spent years before international stardom, honoured him as one of the finest classical Shakespearean actors of his generation.