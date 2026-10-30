The escape route came through a classroom. He credited his English teacher, Cecil Dormand, with handing him a copy of Shakespeare and telling him to stand up and perform. He left school at 15, threw himself into local theatre, and paid his way as a reporter and obituary writer for the local paper, until his boss told him to pick between journalism and acting. He picked acting. A year spent selling furniture funded his training, and at 17 he enrolled at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Notably, he was the first student without an Oxford or Cambridge background to win a grant from the West Riding Council.