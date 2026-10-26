Avengers Doomsday trailer: Everything we know so far (and why three Captain Americas is two too many)

It works because the MCU has passed the shield around a lot. Chris Evans’ Rogers was the first Captain America and held the title longest, before giving the shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson at the end of Endgame. Walker’s run was shorter and messier. He debuted in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as the government’s choice for Cap, and lost the shield after fighting Sam and Bucky. Now all three are on the same side, which is either touching or a very awkward team meeting.