Avengers Doomsday trailer: Everything we know so far (and why three Captain Americas is two too many)

According to the latest leaks, the Latverian witches are stirring up the plot too
Most families argue over the TV remote. The Avengers argue over the shield. With less than eight weeks until Doomsday opens, Marvel’s latest footage cares hints at an identity crisis: who exactly gets called 'Cap' now?
Here’s a guide to everything confirmed, reported and rumoured.
The best joke of the campaign so far is about how crowded the job has become. In the newest trailer, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang tries to close out a planning meeting by checking that everyone is on the same page, calling Steve Rogers “Cap” as he does it. He then spots Sam Wilson, the current Captain America, and backtracks. Then John Walker cuts in with “I was also Cap for a minute.”
That line wasn’t in the original trailer cut. DiscussingFilm posted an extended version of the gag on 25 October, and the seven-second clip puts Scott in the middle of a conversation with Wyatt Russell’s Walker, who gets the final word.
It works because the MCU has passed the shield around a lot. Chris Evans’ Rogers was the first Captain America and held the title longest, before giving the shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson at the end of Endgame. Walker’s run was shorter and messier. He debuted in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as the government’s choice for Cap, and lost the shield after fighting Sam and Bucky. Now all three are on the same side, which is either touching or a very awkward team meeting.
If you expected Steve to step back into the leader role, the trailer suggests otherwise. The new footage centres on Thor and Steve Rogers, who are both worthy of lifting Mjolnir, and Thor seems to be the one leading the Avengers against Doctor Doom. His big rallying line: “Doom will tear this world apart. Team up and stand together.”
The hammer subplot isn’t new. In July’s first full trailer, Thor reunites with Evans’ Captain America, who has longer hair, the same smile and is still one of the few people who can lift the hammer.
Robert Downey Jr. plays the prime antagonist, and fans still can’t let go of his old role. Many fans suspect his Doom is really a Tony Stark variant from another universe.
David Harbour accidentally fed that theory. In August, Variety asked him for an out-of-context line from the film, and he answered in Red Guardian’s Russian accent: “You… are Tony Stark.” Now he’s backtracking. Asked about it by ScreenRant, he looked startled and suggested that journalists make this stuff up. His new version: his real line is a countdown from five to one, which he called “a big spoiler”. A denial that comes with a bonus spoiler is a very Red Guardian way to handle it.
The Russos aren’t helping. They told Fandango last month to expect a very surprising ending.
The newest cast addition hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel. The British Stunt Register entry for stunt performer Stevie Parker was updated to show she doubled for Sandra Hüller, Katya Hazel Boirand and Josie Pocock in Doomsday. There are unconfirmed suggestions that those three are the film’s Latverian witches. If that’s right, the Project Hail Mary star could be one of the people in Doom’s inner circle
Who else is in it?
A shorter answer would be “who isn’t.” The confirmed cast includes the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, Shuri, M’Baku, Shang-Chi, Namor, Loki, and Fox’s X-Men lineup of Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer and Channing Tatum as Gambit. Hayley Atwell is back as Peggy Carter, as revealed at D23 in August.