1. The comics already wrote this story. In Allen Heinberg's Avengers: The Children's Crusade, Billy and Tommy go looking for their missing mother and find her in Latveria as Doom's bride-to-be, with no memory of her old life. It takes the Avengers to break his hold on her, according to GamesRadar. VisionQuest has just put both sons back in play, in the same episode, which makes the parallel hard to ignore.