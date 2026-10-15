Fair question. When we last saw Wanda and Vision’s twins in WandaVision, they blinked out of existence along with the rest of the Westview Hex. Wanda then spent Multiverse of Madness tearing through realities to find versions of the boys she’d lost. So VisionQuest dropping a living, breathing, adult Tommy into the real world is quite a twist, and showrunner Terry Matalas has said viewers in a hurry could skip Agatha All Along. You can skip it. You just won’t understand much of what happens with Tommy.