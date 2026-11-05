Marvel crushes hearts with VisionQuest: Episode 7 hits trilogy-best 9.2 on IMDb

What happens after that is less clear for the Maximoff family, including Tommy and Billy. Creator Terry Matalas was coy about spinoff possibilities when he spoke to ScreenRant’s Liam Crowley last month, but made clear his attachment to the characters: “I would love nothing more than to keep playing in the sandbox. Vision and Ultron and the Maximoff family are part of my DNA now. They’re part of my beating heart.” He is also open to continuing his work with Marvel after the series ends.