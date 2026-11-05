Marvel crushes hearts with VisionQuest: Episode 7 hits trilogy-best 9.2 on IMDb

Vision finally admits the grief he has carried over losing his family
For five years, Marvel’s WandaVision trilogy has been telling one long story about grief, and in VisionQuest episode 7, Vision finally stops running from it.
Immolation is the episode where White Vision, after spending the series resisting his Westview memories and keeping the teenager who may be his resurrected son at arm’s length, breaks open. He admits the grief he has carried over losing his family, accepts the memories he has fought to keep out, and accepts Tommy as his son. By the end of the hour, he is fully Vision again, even without the Mind Stone.
It’s the moment the trilogy has been building toward since 2021, and audiences have responded accordingly. Less than a day after release, Immolation holds a 9.2 on IMDb from more than 1,300 ratings, making it the highest-rated episode in the WandaVision trilogy. The previous record belonged to Agatha All Along’s “Death’s Hand in Mine” at 9.0.
Much of the praise centers on Paul Bettany, who carries the episode across multiple roles, including Jim Hammond and Phineas Horton. Yet, it’s his work as Vision, finally letting the character’s loss surface, that has viewers calling the performance heavy and cathartic. After an entire series of White Vision searching for his identity with the help of various AI personas, the answer turns out to be something he already had: the love, and the grief, he had been refusing to feel.
That’s the thread that has made this saga Marvel’s most consistently acclaimed Disney+ work. WandaVision launched the studio’s streaming era in 2021 by treating a superhero’s loss as the central drama rather than a backstory beat, and it gave the MCU one of its most quoted lines in Vision’s reflection that grief is love persevering. Agatha All Along carried that idea forward through Billy Maximoff, the son resurrected after Wanda dismantled the Hex. VisionQuest brings it home to Vision himself, the character who first put that idea into words, and who now has to live it.
Few franchises spend this long sitting with sadness. The trilogy’s willingness to let its characters stay unresolved, across years and series, is what gives a payoff like “Immolation” its weight.
VisionQuest currently holds an 86% Tomatometer and 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. WandaVision remains the trilogy’s highest-rated series overall at 92% and 88%, while Agatha All Along sits at 84% and 82%.
Vision’s catharsis doesn’t come with a happy ending, at least not yet. Immolation closes with Vision surrendering himself to the Client, who wears the face of Ultron’s human avatar (James Spader), and leaving behind a message accepting Tommy as his son. The finale, “Forever,” is expected to reveal the Client’s motives and close out Vision’s story, with Tommy now trying to save the father who has finally claimed him.
What happens after that is less clear for the Maximoff family, including Tommy and Billy. Creator Terry Matalas was coy about spinoff possibilities when he spoke to ScreenRant’s Liam Crowley last month, but made clear his attachment to the characters: “I would love nothing more than to keep playing in the sandbox. Vision and Ultron and the Maximoff family are part of my DNA now. They’re part of my beating heart.” He is also open to continuing his work with Marvel after the series ends.
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