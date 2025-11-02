It still burns, let’s be honest. And soon, Wanda Vision followed, one of the rare times Marvel didn’t seem to Marvel-esque and followed an unusual format that showed Wanda’s way of dealing with grief: Altering reality, living a happily married life with Vision and her children in a series of sitcoms, while dealing with nosy neighbours. Yet, she can’t keep up this ruse for long: The veil slowly drops, and she realises that her grief has kept an entire town hostage. She has to let go: Let go of a life that isn’t hers. Love perseveres, in raw, profound grief. She comes to an uneasy acceptance. And then Marvel threw that beautiful growth arc into a blender in Doctor Strange 2.