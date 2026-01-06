Touadera re-elected as Central African Republic president

Provisional election results show Touadera, 68, winning a third term by wide margin
The Central African Republic has re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera, according to provisional results released by the electoral authority on Tuesday.
Touadera, 68, had been widely expected to win a third term and had touted his efforts to steady a nation long plagued by conflict.
Part of the opposition had called for a boycott, condemning the election as a sham and lacking political dialogue.
Touadera won more than 76 percent of the vote, the National Authority of Elections said.
His main opponent Anicet-Georges Dologuele came second with 15 percent. Henri-Marie Dondra was third with three percent.
Turnout was around 52 percent for the December 28 polls in which voters also cast ballots for national, municipal and local lawmakers.
The final results will be announced in mid-January after the review of any appeals.
Dologuele claimed on Friday that he had won and alleged the poll had been marred by major irregularities.
A spokesperson for Touadera said the claims were "false" and warned of the risk of "unrest".
Dondra had also called for the annulment of the polls.
African Union observers said last week that the elections had gone ahead peacefully.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox