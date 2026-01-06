GOLD/FOREX
WORLD
Touadera re-elected as Central African Republic president

Provisional election results show Touadera, 68, winning a third term by wide margin

Supporters of the president of the Central African Republic and United Hearts Movement (MCU) presidential candidate Faustin-Archange Touadera gather during the launch of the electoral campaign in Bangui on December 13, 2025, ahead of the Central African Republic general elections scheduled for December 28, 2025.
The Central African Republic has re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera, according to provisional results released by the electoral authority on Tuesday.

Touadera, 68, had been widely expected to win a third term and had touted his efforts to steady a nation long plagued by conflict.

Part of the opposition had called for a boycott, condemning the election as a sham and lacking political dialogue.

Touadera won more than 76 percent of the vote, the National Authority of Elections said.

Voter turnout

His main opponent Anicet-Georges Dologuele came second with 15 percent. Henri-Marie Dondra was third with three percent.

Turnout was around 52 percent for the December 28 polls in which voters also cast ballots for national, municipal and local lawmakers.

The final results will be announced in mid-January after the review of any appeals.

Dologuele claimed on Friday that he had won and alleged the poll had been marred by major irregularities.

A spokesperson for Touadera said the claims were "false" and warned of the risk of "unrest".

Dondra had also called for the annulment of the polls.

African Union observers said last week that the elections had gone ahead peacefully.

