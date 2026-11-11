Emraan Hashmi turns action hero in ‘Gunmaaster G9’ trailer; Genelia, Aparshakti surprise

Genelia and Aparshakti add intrigue to Emraan Hashmi's action-packed drama
Dubai: Emraan Hashmi is ready to take on a new action avatar. The trailer of his upcoming film ‘Gunmaaster G9’, also starring Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana, is out, offering a glimpse of a high-energy entertainer packed with gunfights, romance, drama and music.
The trailer opens with Hashmi narrating his own story through a voiceover. Sporting a rugged look, the actor appears in a fierce avatar, suggesting a character driven by intense emotions and pushed into dangerous situations.
Genelia, who shares screen space with Hashmi for the first time, brings a romantic dimension to the story. Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurana appears in a strikingly different role, taking on a negative character that promises a darker turn in the narrative.
Action is at the heart of the trailer, with gun battles, hand-to-hand combat and elaborate stunts showcasing a side of Hashmi audiences may not have seen before. The film also blends romance, humour, emotion and music, making it more than a straightforward action drama.
Hashmi said the film demanded a different level of preparation, including martial arts and gun-handling training, alongside the physical demands of performing action sequences.
"I'm known for playing characters who have often found themselves in dangerous situations, but Gunmaaster G9 takes that to another level," the actor said in a statement. He added that he wanted the action to look convincing and offer audiences a fresh side of his screen persona.
For Genelia, the film's appeal lies in its mix of genres. She said working with Hashmi for the first time was something she had been looking forward to, adding that the trailer offers only a glimpse of the film's world.
Aparshakti described the project as an entertaining mix of characters and larger-than-life moments designed for the big screen.
Directed by Aditya Datt, ‘Gunmaaster G9’ also stars Abhishek Singh. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
With music by Himesh Reshammiya, the action-romance is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.