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‘Awarapan 2’ OTT release: Where to watch Emraan Hashmi’s Rs200m hit

Awarapan 2 is a direct sequel to Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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‘Awarapan 2’ OTT release: Where to watch Emraan Hashmi’s Rs200m hit

Dubai: Missed Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 in cinemas? The film has now made its streaming debut, giving viewers a chance to watch the actor’s latest release from home.

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, according to the information provided.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Vijayant Kohli and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

Released in August 2026, the film reportedly grossed Rs200 million at the box office, making it one of Hashmi’s highest-grossing films.

Emraan Hashmi calls it a ‘rare phenomenon’

Hashmi described Awarapan 2 as a “rare phenomenon”, reflecting on the challenge of making a sequel to a film that initially struggled at the box office.

In an Instagram post, the actor said he was proud to be part of the project, which revisited a story whose original film had been released nearly two decades earlier.

He also praised producer Vishesh Bhatt for his vision and commitment to bringing the sequel to the screen.

“At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan. His vision and unwavering conviction shaped everything and everyone,” Hashmi wrote.

The actor also praised the film’s cast, music and creative team, describing it as his best film yet.

How the original ‘Awarapan’ found its audience

Awarapan 2 is a direct sequel to Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri. Although the original film did not perform well commercially at the time of its release, it later developed a loyal following.

Its soundtrack remains a major part of its legacy, with songs such as Toh Phir Aao continuing to resonate with listeners.

The sequel builds on that legacy, bringing the story back to audiences while introducing a new chapter in the Awarapan franchise.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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