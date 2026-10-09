Awarapan 2 is a direct sequel to Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri
Dubai: Missed Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 in cinemas? The film has now made its streaming debut, giving viewers a chance to watch the actor’s latest release from home.
The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, according to the information provided.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Vijayant Kohli and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles.
Released in August 2026, the film reportedly grossed Rs200 million at the box office, making it one of Hashmi’s highest-grossing films.
Hashmi described Awarapan 2 as a “rare phenomenon”, reflecting on the challenge of making a sequel to a film that initially struggled at the box office.
In an Instagram post, the actor said he was proud to be part of the project, which revisited a story whose original film had been released nearly two decades earlier.
He also praised producer Vishesh Bhatt for his vision and commitment to bringing the sequel to the screen.
“At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan. His vision and unwavering conviction shaped everything and everyone,” Hashmi wrote.
The actor also praised the film’s cast, music and creative team, describing it as his best film yet.
Awarapan 2 is a direct sequel to Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri. Although the original film did not perform well commercially at the time of its release, it later developed a loyal following.
Its soundtrack remains a major part of its legacy, with songs such as Toh Phir Aao continuing to resonate with listeners.
The sequel builds on that legacy, bringing the story back to audiences while introducing a new chapter in the Awarapan franchise.