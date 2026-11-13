Ranabaali now streaming on OTT: Where to watch Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s film

Ranabaali explores pre-Independence India with gripping performances
Ranabaali has hit OTT platforms today. With Vijay Deverakonda as a ‘rowdy’ lover boy, an angry young man and a guy who made Arjun Reddy a personality type. He’s now swinging a weapon in the 19th century.
The movie is set against the backdrop that claimed the lives of lakhs of Indians during pre-Independence India. Vijay Deverakonda plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a rebel who stands up against British rule. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife in the film.
While the film was praised for its portrayal of British regime, powerful dialogues and the chemistry between Vijay and Rashmika, many critics have felt that the narrative loses momentum, particularly in the second half.
At the box office, Ranabaali struggled. It was released on October 16, 2026, to coincide with the Dussehra weekend. It made Rs 16.5 crore worldwide on its opening day, but that was lower than the openings of Vijay’s earlier films Kingdom and Dear Comrade. By the end of the first week, its daily collections had dropped sharply.
The film earned about Rs 81 crore worldwide in total. Its budget is reported at Rs 120 crore to Rs 150 crore. The producers had already recovered an estimated Rs 42–60 crore before release by selling non-theatrical rights such as streaming and satellite, which reduced their losses.
The cast consists of Vijay Deverakonda as Ranabaali, Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranabaali’s wife, Jayamma, a name the director borrowed from his own mother. This is their first movie together after their 2019 film Dear Comrade. On the villain side, Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, the English oppressor.
And while the film brings the two actors together on screen, their real-life relationship has been just as much in the spotlight.
Offscreen, the two actors had a much discussed wedding, commemorating their love for each other. They tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. The couple recently appeared on the set of Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan season 9 where they were subjected to a trolling controversy. Vijay had mentioned Rashmika had to repeatedly ask him to marry her everyday for a year.
Social media users criticised Vijay and called him a “red flag”, while spreading rumours about a divorce and struggle in their marriage. Rashmika, however, posted a story on Instagram stating she is very happy in the marriage and that these were just random narratives being spoken about by the public.
In her statement, she wrote that saying her little two cents on the situation and continued addressing the issue. "I generally don’t address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at," she wrote.
Their team filed a formal complaint with Hyderabad cybercrime authorities, asking to probe into the issue.