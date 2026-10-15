What to watch in UAE cinemas and OTT this week: Ranabaali, Jailer 2 to Carrie

Kate Wyler is back, and the stakes have never been higher. Keri Russell returns as the sharp, unflinching US ambassador in the fourth season of Netflix’s addictive political drama. With Allison Janney’s Grace Penn now sitting in the Oval Office, Kate has a new power dynamic to manage on top of international crises and alliances that shift by the hour. And then there’s Hal (Rufus Sewell), as brilliant and maddening as ever, keeping the Wyler marriage just as volatile as the world stage.