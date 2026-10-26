GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on misinterpreted interview, calls out 'angry mob' online

Rashmika speaks out on criticism, says original message has been overshadowed

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rashmika Mandanna picks Allu Arjun over Ranbir Kapoor
Rashmika Mandanna picks Allu Arjun over Ranbir Kapoor

Dubai: Rashmika Mandanna has addressed criticism surrounding an interview involving her and “Vijju”, saying the online reaction has begun to feel like an “angry mob looking for someone to vent at”.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the actor said she usually avoids responding to opinions about her, but felt compelled to speak out over the way the conversation was being interpreted.

“My lovely people of the internet,” she began, before addressing both supporters and critics: “To all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter.”

Introducing the statement as “My lil’ 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju”, Mandanna said she was open to different perspectives. However, she drew a distinction between expressing an opinion and the reaction she felt the interview had attracted.

“I generally don’t address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at.”

Mandanna also suggested that the discussion had moved away from what she had intended to convey.

“Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn’t fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don’t want to see it.”

The slide shared here does not identify the specific interview or detail the remarks that prompted the criticism. Her response focuses instead on the tone of the reaction and her belief that the original message has been overlooked.

She closed the slide by explaining why she had chosen to address the issue publicly.

“I’m writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywood

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna featured on the second episode of KWK Season 9.

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to ‘red flag’ claims

1h ago2m read
Vijay Deverakonda, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda meet Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

2m read
Vijay Deverakonda leads revolt in ‘Ranabaali’ trailer

Vijay Deverakonda leads revolt in ‘Ranabaali’ trailer

1m read
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda made Rashmika Mandanna cry on day one

2m read