Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on misinterpreted interview, calls out 'angry mob' online

Rashmika speaks out on criticism, says original message has been overshadowed
Dubai: Rashmika Mandanna has addressed criticism surrounding an interview involving her and “Vijju”, saying the online reaction has begun to feel like an “angry mob looking for someone to vent at”.
In a statement posted on Instagram, the actor said she usually avoids responding to opinions about her, but felt compelled to speak out over the way the conversation was being interpreted.
“My lovely people of the internet,” she began, before addressing both supporters and critics: “To all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter.”
Introducing the statement as “My lil’ 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju”, Mandanna said she was open to different perspectives. However, she drew a distinction between expressing an opinion and the reaction she felt the interview had attracted.
“I generally don’t address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at.”
Mandanna also suggested that the discussion had moved away from what she had intended to convey.
“Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn’t fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don’t want to see it.”
The slide shared here does not identify the specific interview or detail the remarks that prompted the criticism. Her response focuses instead on the tone of the reaction and her belief that the original message has been overlooked.
She closed the slide by explaining why she had chosen to address the issue publicly.
“I’m writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it.”