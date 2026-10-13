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Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda praise CM Thalapathy Vijay

The actors shared heartfelt messages after meeting Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Vijay Deverakonda, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna

Dubai: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Monday, October 12, and shared messages expressing their admiration and respect for the actor-turned-politician.

Rashmika, who starred alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the 2023 Tamil film ‘Varisu’, reflected on how her admiration for him had evolved over the years — from being a fan to working with him and now watching his journey as chief minister.

Sharing her experience on social media, Rashmika wrote: “After such a long time, went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir, to today, admiring him as the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always, sir!”

Vijay Deverakonda also shared his experience of meeting the Tamil Nadu chief minister, describing the interaction as memorable and praising the warmth with which he and Rashmika were welcomed.

“Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day, he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting with you, sir, is already a favourite. Until next time... My love and respect. Vijay Deverakonda :)” he wrote.

From cinema to politics

Vijay spent more than three decades in the Tamil film industry, building a massive fan following through hits including ‘Ghilli’, ‘Pokkiri’, ‘Thuppakki’, ‘Mersal’, ‘Master’ and ‘Leo’.

In 2024, he launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), marking a shift towards public life after announcing plans to step away from acting. His transition from one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars to Tamil Nadu chief minister has drawn widespread attention.

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda reunite on screen

Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are set to share screen space in ‘Ranabaali’, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

The film marks their third collaboration, following the successes of ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’. It is also their first film together following their reported marriage in February 2026, making the project a notable reunion for the couple.

Their latest meeting with the Tamil Nadu chief minister has brought together their film-industry connection with Vijay’s new chapter in politics.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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