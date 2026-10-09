Ranabaali is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16,
Dubai: Vijay Deverakonda takes on colonial rule in the trailer of Ranabaali, a period action drama set in an Indian village under British rule.
The nearly four-minute trailer showcases Deverakonda in an intense role as a man who challenges the ruling powers and seeks change for his community.
The trailer opens with the birth of a child expected to bring change to society, then introduces the village and its colonial rulers. As tensions rise, Deverakonda’s character emerges as a leading figure in the movement against the established order.
Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, with the trailer offering glimpses of the couple’s on-screen chemistry. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Ajay-Atul have composed the music.
Ranabaali is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16, according to the announcement.
The film marks another collaboration between Deverakonda and Mandanna, who previously appeared together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.
The trailer arrives following the pair’s reported marriage in February 2026, making the film a notable release for the actors as an on-screen couple.