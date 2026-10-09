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Vijay Deverakonda leads revolt in ‘Ranabaali’, starring wife Rashmika Mandanna

Ranabaali is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16,

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Vijay Deverakonda leads revolt in ‘Ranabaali’, starring wife Rashmika Mandanna

Dubai: Vijay Deverakonda takes on colonial rule in the trailer of Ranabaali, a period action drama set in an Indian village under British rule.

The nearly four-minute trailer showcases Deverakonda in an intense role as a man who challenges the ruling powers and seeks change for his community.

The trailer opens with the birth of a child expected to bring change to society, then introduces the village and its colonial rulers. As tensions rise, Deverakonda’s character emerges as a leading figure in the movement against the established order.

Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, with the trailer offering glimpses of the couple’s on-screen chemistry. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Ajay-Atul have composed the music.

Ranabaali is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16, according to the announcement.

The film marks another collaboration between Deverakonda and Mandanna, who previously appeared together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

The trailer arrives following the pair’s reported marriage in February 2026, making the film a notable release for the actors as an on-screen couple.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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