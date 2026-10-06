No price hike for Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali, makers deny reports

Ranabaali to hit theatres at standard rates, debunking hike rumours
Fans worried about paying more to watch Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali can relax. Mythri Movie Makers has denied reports that it sought a Rs 50 ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh, confirming that the period action drama will reach theatres on October 16 at regular rates.
Setting the record straight
The rumours had been doing the rounds for several days before the production house responded on X on Monday. "There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for #Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu States," the statement read.
The banner followed up with a promise to moviegoers: "#Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season."
Why ticket prices are a touchy subject
The denial lands amid an ongoing debate in Telugu cinema. Andhra Pradesh tightly controls theatrical ticket pricing, and producers must get government approval for any increase. Filmmakers and exhibitors have long pushed back against these caps, saying they make it harder to recoup mounting production and distribution costs.
A historical saga with folk roots
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set between 1854 and 1878 and tells a story of resistance drawn from regional history and folklore. Vijay has said the film takes inspiration from legendary figures, including those linked to Kadakal Bobbili, who stood up against colonial austerity measures and grain export policies during the famine of the 1870s.
The September teaser offered a first look at the film's world and its action. Mythri Movie Makers shared it with the caption, "They buried the story. They erased the name. They erased their sins. But they could never bury his RAGE. Folklore and History will never forget. RANABAALI. THE SAVAGE'S OATH."
Vijay posted it too, writing, "#NeverForget The Men who came as guests and stayed as oppressors. The Men in our villages, who decided to draw blood. 'The Savage's Oath'."
A shoot that took its toll
The role came at a physical cost for Vijay. He has spoken about a punishing 20-day schedule shot in surroundings thick with turmeric and vibhuti (sacred ash), which he said affected his lungs and left him with breathing trouble well after filming ended.
Third time together, first as a married couple
The film reunites Vijay and Rashmika for the third time, after the well-received Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). It is also their first release since they married in February 2026, adding to the buzz around the pairing ahead of the festive-season opening.