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Jailer 2 OTT release date out: When and where to watch Rajinikanth’s blockbuster online

The film has crossed over Rs 8 billion and is still playing in the cinemas

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.
Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

The highest-grossing Tamil film ever is about to reach living rooms. Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which has earned more than Rs 820 crore worldwide, will stream on Prime Video from November 12, the platform confirmed on November 5. The film is still running in theatres.

A digital debut mid-run

The timing is unusual for a film still drawing audiences. Tamil releases generally stay in cinemas for about four weeks before going digital, and Jailer 2 is reaching that point with strong numbers. According to Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar film had earned Rs 466.22 crore net and Rs 545.30 crore gross in India by its 22nd day.

Prime Video announced the release on its official page with a short post: “TIGER MUTHUVEL PANDIAN is back. RELOADED. #Jailer2OnPrime, Nov 12.”

Languages and reach

The sequel will be available in India and in more than 240 countries and territories. Viewers can choose from Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

What the story is about

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer who only wants a peaceful life with his family. This time, an international idol-smuggling network gets in the way. To protect the people he loves, he goes undercover as a driver, works his way into the gang and sets out to bring it down.

A crowded ensemble

Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi appear in special roles. The supporting cast includes SJ Suryah, Shivarajkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu. Kalanithi Maran produced the film under the Sun Pictures banner, and Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

Nelson on taking the franchise further

Dilipkumar said the audience’s affection for Muthuvel Pandian after the first Jailer was one of the most rewarding parts of the journey. For the sequel, he said, the team wanted to raise the scale, the action and the emotional stakes. He credited Rajinikanth’s return to the role, the ensemble cast and Anirudh’s score for making this chapter especially exciting.

Dilipkumar added that after the film’s theatrical success, he was pleased that Jailer 2 would join the original on Prime Video. That means both instalments of Muthuvel Pandian’s story will be available to viewers around the world.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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