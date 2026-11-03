Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 sets records but falls short of Tamil cinema's Rs10-billion goal
Dubai: Rajinikanth's blockbuster sequel Jailer 2 could have earned between Rs12 billion and Rs13 billion worldwide, according to veteran Tamil film distributor and financier Tiruppur Subramaniam, who believes restrictions on early morning screenings and ticket pricing prevented the film from reaching its full box-office potential.
Subramaniam said the absence of early morning shows and special fan screenings across nearly 90 per cent of locations affected the film's opening-day collections. He estimated that the restrictions cost the production around Rs50 million to Rs60 million in gross revenue alone.
The distributor made the comments while discussing the film's commercial performance and comparing its release conditions with previous Tamil blockbusters.
According to Subramaniam, films such as Rajinikanth's 2.0 benefited from flexible ticket pricing, while Vijay's Leo benefited from early morning screenings.
"Jailer 2 would have grossed Rs12 billion to Rs13 billion had it been given the advantage of flexible ticket pricing. 2.0 had that flexibility, while Leo had early morning shows — Jailer 2 had neither," he said.
He added that regular screenings at most locations began only after 9am, with fan shows limited to a handful of areas.
Despite the restrictions, Jailer 2 has delivered a major box-office success for Tamil cinema.
The film has collected approximately Rs8.12 billion worldwide after 19 days in theatres, according to trade estimates reported on November 3. Its India gross stands at around Rs5.38 billion, while overseas markets have contributed approximately Rs2.74 billion.
The film's India net collection is estimated at Rs4.60 billion.
The worldwide figure puts the sequel among the biggest Indian theatrical successes of 2026 and makes it the first Tamil film to cross the Rs8-billion mark globally.
However, the film still has some distance to cover before reaching the Rs10-billion milestone.
The arrival of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana on November 5 is also expected to bring fresh competition at the box office.
Subramaniam also praised Rajinikanth's approach to filmmaking, saying the superstar has consistently allowed supporting actors and comedians to shine alongside him.
He pointed to Jailer 2 character Namo Narayanan, whose comic interactions with Rajinikanth provide moments of humour despite the superstar's larger-than-life screen image.
The distributor recalled similar examples from Rajinikanth's earlier films, including Padayappa, Sivaji and Chandramukhi, in which comedians such as Senthil, Vivek and Vadivelu were given room to deliver memorable sequences.
According to Subramaniam, Rajinikanth understands the commercial value of his stardom while ensuring that other performers also get their moments.
He also observed that the actor remains conscious of the financial risks faced by producers and investors and prefers commercially viable projects.
Tamil cinema is still waiting for its first film to cross Rs10 billion in worldwide gross collections.
Although Jailer 2 has already established a new benchmark for the industry, its current earnings remain below that milestone.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the sequel brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, S J Suryah, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan and Suraj Venjaramoodu, among others.
Its box-office performance has reinforced Rajinikanth's theatrical appeal, even as the distributor argues that more favourable release conditions could have taken the film considerably further.