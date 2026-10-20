The film is also working its way up the list of the highest-grossing Tamil films ever, a top 10 dominated by Rajinikanth and Vijay. As of Monday, Jailer 2 sits at #6, and at its current pace it should soon pass Ponniyin Selvan: I (Rs 488 crore) and Coolie (Rs 518 crore). Next in its sights: the ₹600-crore mark, along with Leo (Rs 605 crore) and the original Jailer (Rs 609 crore). At the very top sits another Rajinikanth film, 2.0, with Rs 691 crore worldwide. The superstar’s toughest competition, it turns out, is himself.