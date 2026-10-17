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Rajinikanth pays tribute to late music director Deva, calls him ‘pure gold’

Superstar Rajinikanth remembers Deva as a man of honesty and generosity

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ANI
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Deva’s music and character leave a lasting impact, says Rajinikanth
Deva’s music and character leave a lasting impact, says Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has paid an emotional tribute to music director Deva, describing his late friend as a man of honesty, generosity and exceptional character.

Rajinikanth visited Deva’s residence in Chennai on Saturday to pay his respects following the composer’s death. In a video message, the actor recalled their professional association and the personal qualities that made Deva special.

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Rajinikanth recalls hit films with Deva

The superstar said Deva composed music for three of his films — Annamalai, Baasha and Arunachalam — all of which were major successes.

Recalling their friendship, Rajinikanth shared an incident from the making of Padaiyappa, when he decided to work with AR Rahman instead of Deva.

Rajinikanth said Deva responded warmly, encouraging him to go ahead with the decision and expressing happiness about their previous collaborations.

‘A person of pure gold’

Praising Deva’s character, Rajinikanth said the composer had faced considerable struggles early in life while supporting his four younger brothers through musical performances at concerts and weddings.

Even after becoming successful in the film industry, Deva continued to keep his family close, the actor said.

Rajinikanth also noted that Deva had established his own musical identity and achieved success even during a period when Ilaiyaraaja dominated the industry.

Deva enjoyed a successful concert comeback

Recalling their last meetings, Rajinikanth said Deva had spoken enthusiastically about returning to live performances and receiving a warm response from younger audiences.

The composer had also told him that he was happy with the success of his overseas concerts and hoped to live for another 10 to 15 years.

Expressing his grief, Rajinikanth said Deva’s passing was shocking and sorrowful, and offered condolences to his family.

Deva dies in Chennai

Deva, a prominent Tamil music director who composed for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

His work and contribution to South Indian cinema earned him a lasting place in the industry.

Related Topics:
Tamil CinemaMusic

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