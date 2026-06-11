'You left him alone': Ilaiyaraaja's brother Gangai Amaran confronts Bharathiraja's family in emotional outburst

The composer suggested that Bharathiraja had been left alone in his final days
Indian filmmaker Bharathiraja died on June 10 at the age of 84, leaving a grieving Tamil film industry behind. The director was cremated on Friday with full state honours at his farmhouse in Theni, Tamil Nadu. Earlier, members of the film fraternity had gathered at his residence to offer their final respects.
One of the visitors was composer Gangai Amaran, brother of Ilaiyaraaja, who had an emotional breakdown, saying the filmmaker had been left alone in his final days.
A widely circulated video from the residence shows Gangai Amaran standing near Bharathiraja’s mortal remains, voicing anguish over how the filmmaker’s last days were spent.
In footage shared by The Federal, a grieving Gangai Amaran pointed remarks at the family, suggesting the filmmaker had been isolated toward the end of his life.
“You all left him alone in the end,” he says, even as those present attempted to calm him. He also claimed that Bharathiraja had died without anyone beside him in his final moments. Actor Radhika Sarathkumar, who was present, was seen urging him to step away from the confrontation.
Later speaking to reporters, Gangai Amaran opened up further about the role Bharathiraja played in shaping his life and career, as well as that of Ilaiyaraaja. Overcome with emotion, he described the filmmaker as a foundational figure in their journey.
“Don’t you realise the grief we are in? Bharathiraja is the one who raised us. If he hadn’t come to Chennai, we wouldn’t be here. Both Ilaiyaraaja and I worked with him, and we all lived by sharing his salary. He fed us, raised us, and made us who we are. He is such a great man. Think of the sorrow when you realise such a man is no longer with us. Can you even imagine? Is it possible to describe?”
Composer Ilaiyaraaja struggled to articulate his grief, as well.
“What’s there to say? There’s nothing to say. There’s literally nothing to say; we’ve lost the man. This is not the place for an interview,” he said. He added, “I am always respectful of this country, its people and its artists. The bond I share with you, my audience, is the bond I share with him, too.”
The creative partnership between Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja didn’t begin in the film industry, it was forged long before either of them became household names in Tamil cinema.
At the time, Ilaiyaraaja was performing alongside his brothers Pavalar Varadarajan, Gangai Amaran, and Bhaskar at Communist Party gatherings, while Bharathiraja was still employed as a health inspector, far removed from the world of filmmaking.
Their paths crossed again when Bharathiraja stepped into theatre and brought Ilaiyaraaja on board to handle music for his stage work. The two later relocated to Chennai in pursuit of bigger opportunities, though recognition came only after years of struggle. Through that phase, they continued collaborating across theatre and early creative projects, gradually shaping their artistic identities together.
That bond eventually translated into cinema, where Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja created some of Tamil film’s most influential works. Their collaborations include landmark titles such as 16 Vayathinile, Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Puthiya Vaarpugal, Niram Maratha Pookal, Kotha Jeevithalu, Nizhalgal, and Alaigal Oivathillai, among several others.
After his death, the industry penned emotional tributes to the filmmaker. Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin had also written, "The passing of ‘Director Imayam’ Thiru. Bharathiraja, who reshaped the path of Tamil cinema and created a new direction, brings immense sorrow. I express my deepest condolences on the demise of that great artist, which has become a profound loss to Tamil cinema."
He added that the filmmaker spoke a 'unique language' in cinema and created an entire era of his own. He also recalled his ability for bringing Tamil cinema 'close' to reality. "His creations, including 16 Vayathinile, Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Tick Tick Tick, Muthal Mariyathai, Kadalora Kavithaigal, Vedham Pudhithu, Karuthamma—cannot be overlooked by anyone writing the history of Tamil cinema. Through his creative genius, he directed films in other languages as well, imprinting his mark there too."
He added that Indian film history would 'forever' remember him at his pinnacle.
In acknowledgement of his significant contribution to Indian cinema, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced that the state government would accord full state honours at filmmaker Bharathiraja’s funeral.
Director Arun Matheswaranhad written, "We’ve lost more than a filmmaker." He added that the filmmaker lived and breathed cinema, and praised him for being a 'true stalwart', fearless and curious. "I’ll carry forever the privilege of directing him in my first film. Watching him work, you understood what it meant to love cinema more than anything else in the world. He inspired generations. His films will keep teaching, provoking, and moving us for decades to come. Rest in peace, sir. Thank you for everything Bharathiraja sir. I’ve lost a friend, a mentor and a father."
Regarded as a pioneering voice in Tamil cinema, Bharathiraja’s career spanned decades and reshaped storytelling in the industry. His acclaimed works include 16 Vayathinile (1977), Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Nizhalgal (1980), Alaigal Oivathillai (1981), Tik Tik Tik (1981), Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (1985), Mudhal Mariyathai (1985) and Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993). He worked with leading stars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Sivaji Ganesan.
His final directorial work was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, part of Amazon Prime Video’s anthology Modern Love Chennai (2023).
In later years, he also appeared as an actor in films including Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam and Maharaja. His last on-screen appearance was in Thudarum (2025), directed by Tharun Moorthy and starring Mohanlal and Shobana.
Bharathiraja is survived by his wife Chandraleela and daughter Janani. His son, actor Manoj Bharathiraja, passed away earlier in 2025.