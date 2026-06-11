'You left him alone': Ilaiyaraaja's brother Gangai Amaran confronts Bharathiraja's family in emotional outburst

“Don’t you realise the grief we are in? Bharathiraja is the one who raised us. If he hadn’t come to Chennai, we wouldn’t be here. Both Ilaiyaraaja and I worked with him, and we all lived by sharing his salary. He fed us, raised us, and made us who we are. He is such a great man. Think of the sorrow when you realise such a man is no longer with us. Can you even imagine? Is it possible to describe?”