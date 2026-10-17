Legendary Tamil music composer Deva, the man behind iconic Rajinikanth themes, dies at 75

Deva, the 'Thenisai Thendral' of Tamil cinema, dies at 75, leaving a musical legacy
Veteran Tamil music composer and singer Deva, popularly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, died in Chennai on Saturday, October 17, aged 75, after complaining of chest pain.
He was rushed to Surya Hospital on Saturday morning, but doctors could not revive him despite efforts to resuscitate him.
Deva’s death has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry, where he earned a lasting reputation for his catchy melodies, folk-inspired compositions and pioneering role in bringing Chennai’s gaana music into mainstream cinema.
Over a career spanning several decades, he composed music for hundreds of films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Born Devanesan Chokkalingam on November 20, 1950, Deva became one of Tamil cinema’s most prominent composers during the 1990s. He is best remembered for hit soundtracks for films including superstar Rajinikanth’s Annamalai, Baashha and Arunachalam.
Deva played a key role in popularising gaana music in Tamil cinema, composing and singing several numbers that drew on the street-music traditions of Chennai.
At a recent success meet for the Tamil film Meesaya Murukku 2, the composer spoke about why he introduced gaana songs into his work, explaining that he wanted to establish a distinctive musical identity at a time when Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman dominated the industry.
“I was the 28th music director who got introduced to the film industry at a time when music director Ilaiyaraaja was ruling the roost,” Deva said at the event.
He recalled how he struggled to find a sound of his own amid the influence of the two celebrated composers.
“Any song I composed would either sound like a song composed by Raaja or, if I scored a western number, it would sound like Rahman,” he said.
“It was under these circumstances that I wanted an identity for myself and therefore brought the gaana songs.”
His approach helped him carve out a place in Tamil cinema with accessible tunes, colloquial expressions and rhythms that connected with ordinary listeners.
Deva’s name became closely associated with Rajinikanth, particularly through the music he created for the superstar’s larger-than-life screen appearances.
His work on Annamalai and Baashha helped shape the sound of Rajinikanth’s on-screen persona. The Baashha theme became synonymous with the actor, while Naan Autokaaran from Baashha became a popular anthem among autorickshaw drivers in Tamil Nadu.
Deva also showed his versatility in films starring Kamal Haasan, composing for Avvai Shanmugi and Panchathanthiram.
His other popular soundtracks included Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Nerrukku Ner, Ninaithen Vandhai, Priyamudan, Vaalee and Kushi. He also composed music for Malayalam films, including The Prince and Phantom.
Known affectionately as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, meaning ‘breeze of sweet music’, Deva became one of the most sought-after composers of the 1990s.
Deva developed his musical skills through classical training under Dhanraj, Western music studies and stage performances. Before entering the film industry, he worked in television and composed songs for programmes, including the farming show Vayalum Vaazhvum on Doordarshan’s Podhigai channel.
He made his Tamil film debut with Maatukaara Mannaru, according to reports, before gaining wider recognition with Manasukketha Maharaasaa and the 1990 film Vaikasi Porandhaachu, starring Prashanth.
His ability to move between romantic melodies, folk-inspired compositions and energetic gaana numbers helped establish his distinctive musical style. His body of work is reported to span more than 400 films across South Indian cinema.
Beyond composing, Deva was a lyricist and singer who frequently wrote and performed his own gaana songs. His music helped bring a distinct Chennai sound to cinema audiences, and many of his tracks remained popular long after their films were released.
His son, Srikanth Deva, followed in his footsteps and became a music composer, while his brothers, Sabesh and Murali, were also associated with the music industry.
Despite his success, Deva was known for his humility and appreciation of fellow musicians. He spoke admiringly of Ilaiyaraaja and Rahman and welcomed the work of younger composers.
With his memorable melodies, street-inspired rhythms and iconic film themes, Deva leaves behind a distinctive legacy in Tamil cinema, particularly for the generations of listeners who grew up with his music.
With inputs from ANI and IANS