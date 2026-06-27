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Veteran Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj dies after heart attack

Actor-director’s death marks the end of a remarkable cinema journey

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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K Bhagyaraj
K Bhagyaraj
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Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack in Chennai. He was 73.

Family members said he complained of chest pain early in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Bhagyaraj was widely known for his strong storytelling, sharp screenplays and popular middle-class family entertainers that left a lasting impact on the industry.

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He is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

A career that shaped Tamil cinema

Born in Tamil Nadu on January 7, 1953, Bhagyaraj built a career spanning more than four decades and over 75 films. He was widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in Tamil cinema, known for blending humour with strong storytelling rooted in everyday life.

He had a rare ability to connect with audiences across social backgrounds, often using simple narratives to highlight human relationships and social issues.

Hit films and lasting impact

Bhagyaraj delivered several memorable films that became major hits, including Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhaanai Mudichu, Thooral Ninnu Pochu, Darling Darling Darling, Idhu Namma Aalu, Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, Mouna Geethangal and Rudra. Many of his works were later remade or dubbed into other languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Odia.

Beyond directing and acting, Bhagyaraj was also known for his writing. He penned the story for Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, directed by Bharathirajaa and starring Kamal Haasan. The film was later remade in Hindi as Aakhree Rasta, which he also directed, featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

His death marks the end of a significant chapter in Tamil cinema.

Related Topics:
Tamil Cinema

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