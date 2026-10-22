Krishnaraj, the voice of Kadhal Kottai and Arunachalam songs, dies five days after Deva
Dubai: Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj has died in Chennai at the age of 75, less than a week after the death of music composer Deva, his most frequent collaborator.
His death on Thursday, October 22, comes during a difficult week for Tamil film music. Deva died on October 17, and his nephew, actor Karthik Sabesh, died on October 20.
The cause of Krishnaraj's death has not been officially confirmed. Tamil outlet ETV Bharat reported that he had been unwell for several days before he died on Thursday morning.
His body was kept at his home in Ramapuram, Chennai, where members of the film industry and the public gathered to pay their respects. According to The Hindu, it will be taken to his hometown, Vembadithalam in Salem, on Friday morning. His family is expected to announce funeral arrangements.
Playback singer Anuradha Sriram was among the first to visit his home. She had broken down after Deva's death days earlier, and became emotional again as she spoke with Krishnaraj's family.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay posted a tribute in Tamil on X.
"I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Krishnaraj, the renowned playback singer of Tamil cinema. With his unique voice and songs brimming with enthusiasm, playback singer Mr. Krishnaraj had captivated the hearts of his fans. His demise is a great loss to Tamil cinema," he wrote (translated from Tamil).
"I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and all music lovers."
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada kept her reaction short. "Oh God. This is a reallly tough week," she wrote.
For Sujatha Mohan, she had sung many of Deva's songs under Krishnaraj's supervision.
"Heartbroken to hear that Krishnaraj is no more. Coming so soon after the loss of Deva sir, this is another shock," she wrote. "Krishnaraj was Deva sir's favourite singer, and mine too. He supervised so many of Deva sir's songs that I had the privilege of singing. Gone too soon..pls rest in peace dear."
Actor Sarathkumar, several of whose films featured Krishnaraj's voice, also posted a tribute in Tamil.
"The demise of the renowned playback singer Krishnaraj brings immense sorrow. In Tamil cinema, his voice graced over 300 songs," he wrote (translated from Tamil).
He listed the songs from his own films that he said remain close to his heart. They include Paasamulla Sooriyane from Vinnukkum Mannukkum, Thaayae Thirisoolee from Simmarasi, Sokku Sundari from Moovendar, Karuda Karuda from Natpukkaga and Naalu Vaarthai Pesalaiae from Periya Kaaval Thozhil.
"Through the richness of his voice and his emotionally charged renditions, he will forever live in the hearts of music lovers, and his passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of music," Sarathkumar added. "While praying to the divine for his soul to attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his grieving family, relatives, fellow artists, and all music practitioners who mourn his loss."
Krishnaraj made his debut in a Deva film and recorded most of his songs under the composer's music direction. The two worked together through the 1990s, when Deva was one of Tamil cinema's busiest composers.
His breakthrough came with Vellarikka Pinju from the 1996 Ajith Kumar film Kadhal Kottai. A year later, he won the Tamil Nadu government award for best male playback singer for Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu from Pon Kaalam.
His other songs with Deva include Naattamai Paatham Patta from Naattamai, Nagumo from Rajinikanth's Arunachalam, Meesakkaara Nanba from Natpukkaga and Kaathadikkuthu from Ninaivirukkum Varai. He also sang for other composers, including S A Rajkumar.
In later years, he sang in Paruthiveeran and Kazhugu. His last film song was Naalu Nimisham from the 2020 Suriya film Soorarai Pottru. He also recorded devotional albums dedicated to Murugan, Shiva, Vinayagar and Ayyappan.
Deva composed for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, and was known for the music of Rajinikanth films such as Annamalai, Baashha and Arunachalam. He also composed the title music that plays when Rajinikanth's name appears on screen.