Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh dies at 37, days after music composer uncle Deva

Film industry mourns the loss of Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh at 37
Dubai: Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, son of late music composer Sabesh and nephew of veteran composer Deva, died on Tuesday, October 20, following an illness. He was 37, according to reports.
Karthik's death comes just three days after Deva, 75, died on October 17 following a cardiac arrest, marking another loss for the Tamil film industry.
Karthik worked in Tamil cinema and appeared in films including Dham, Vallavan, Pattathu Yaanai, Udhayam NH4, Burma, Kadhal Solla Vandhen and Kulir 100°.
He was the son of composer Sabesh, who formed the music director duo Sabesh–Murali with Murali. According to reports, Karthik's last rites were scheduled to be held at the Valasaravakkam burial ground in Chennai at 4.30pm on Tuesday.
Actors Ramesh Thilak and Jai visited Karthik's residence to pay their last respects.
Veteran music composer Deva died on October 17 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a private hospital before his death.
During a career spanning several decades, Deva composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. He was also known for the signature introduction music associated with superstar Rajinikanth.
Several prominent personalities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, mourned his death.
Rajinikanth visited Deva's residence to pay his last respects and appeared emotional. In a video message, the actor recalled his association with the composer, who scored music for three of his films: Annamalai, Baasha and Arunachalam. All three films were major successes.
Rajinikanth also spoke about his decision to collaborate with AR Rahman on Padaiyappa.
circumstances of Karthik's death to media reports. Verify the details with a reliable source before publication.