Tamil action thriller OM dominates worldwide collections with stellar cast
Dubai: Dhanush has scored a major box-office success with his latest film, OM: Operation Mole, which has crossed the Rs1 billion worldwide mark within three days of its theatrical release, according to the film's producers.
The Tamil spy action thriller, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, arrived in cinemas on November 20 and features Dhanush alongside Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans also appear in prominent roles.
Production houses RTake Studios and Dhanush's Wunderbar Films announced that the film had grossed Rs1.017 billion (Rs1,017 million) worldwide during its opening three days.
The announcement marks a strong opening weekend for Dhanush, particularly following the disappointing box-office performance of his previous film, Kara. The latest release has also given Mammootty a significant commercial milestone, with the producers' figures placing the film among his biggest box-office successes.
The Tamil version led the domestic collections, followed by the Telugu and Hindi versions.
The film's opening weekend has given Dhanush one of his strongest theatrical starts in recent years. Its reported worldwide opening has also put it ahead of several of his previous releases in terms of opening-weekend performance.
With the initial weekend behind it, the film's weekday collections will be crucial in determining whether it can maintain its box-office momentum.
OM: Operation Mole is a spy action thriller that combines espionage, undercover operations and high-stakes action. The film brings together Dhanush and Mammootty, two major stars from Tamil and Malayalam cinema, while Sai Pallavi adds another prominent presence to the ensemble. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film marks an important collaboration between the actors and has drawn attention for its multi-language release and large-scale action. Its opening performance has made it one of the notable South Indian releases of the year.