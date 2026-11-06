Lucy Hockings from BBC World News to anchor prestigious TMS Awards 2026 in Dubai

Commenting on the forthcoming event, Trevor Pereira, Managing Director of The Maritime Standard, said: "The Maritime Standard Awards have grown considerably since their launch in 2014, and the continued support of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum has been central to that journey. This year's strong response and record number of nominations demonstrate the outstanding work taking place across the maritime industry. We look forward to bringing the community together once again to recognise the organisations and individuals making a significant contribution to the sector."