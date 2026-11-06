Lucy Hockings from BBC World News to anchor prestigious TMS Awards 2026 in Dubai

Record nominations highlight excellence at The Maritime Standard Awards 2026
The maritime industry will come together in Dubai on November 10, 2026 for the 13th edition of The Maritime Standard Awards, one of the most prominent annual gatherings in the global shipping and maritime calendar.
Taking place at Atlantis, The Palm, the event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.
The prestigious awards ceremony will be hosted by Lucy Hockings, the internationally recognised BBC World News presenter. Her participation adds further distinction to an evening that will bring together more than 1,000 senior representatives from across the maritime, shipping, ports, logistics and related industries. The gathering will include business leaders, government representatives, regulators, port and terminal operators, shipowners, ship managers, technology providers, investors and other key stakeholders from the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and beyond.
Now in its 13th year, The Maritime Standard Awards has established itself as a major platform for recognising achievement, innovation and leadership across the maritime sector. The continued patronage of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum has played an important role in the development and standing of the Awards since their launch in 2014.
His support reflects the importance of the maritime sector to Dubai and the wider UAE, where investment in ports, shipping, logistics and transport infrastructure has helped strengthen the region's position as a major centre for international trade. The patronage also underlines the significance of recognising the achievements of businesses and professionals contributing to the industry's growth.
This year's ceremony will embrace the theme Nautica, drawing inspiration from the maritime world to shape the identity and atmosphere of the evening. The theme reflects the industry's longstanding connection with exploration, global trade and progress, while providing a distinctive setting for celebrating the people and organisations driving the sector forward.
The 2026 edition has attracted a record number of nominations, reflecting the depth of activity and the high level of achievement across the regional maritime industry. With more than 25 award categories covering different segments of the sector, the Awards provide an opportunity to recognise performance across shipping, ports, terminals, ship management, maritime services, technology, safety, sustainability and other important areas.
The selection process is designed to ensure that recognition is based on merit and demonstrated performance. Entries are assessed by an independent panel of experienced maritime professionals, with category-specific criteria taking account of factors such as business performance, operational achievements, innovation, safety, sustainability, investment, market development and wider contributions to the industry. Finalists progress through the judging process before the winners are announced at the gala ceremony.
The Awards come at a particularly significant time for the maritime industry. Businesses across the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent are navigating geopolitical uncertainty, changing trade patterns, operational pressures and the need to strengthen supply-chain resilience. At the same time, investment in port infrastructure, fleet development, digitalisation, energy transition and maritime services continues to create new opportunities. Recognising the organisations and individuals responding to these changes is an important part of the Awards' purpose.
Over the years, the event has developed into an important meeting point for the regional maritime community, providing an opportunity for industry leaders to connect, exchange perspectives and celebrate progress. Its international profile and broad representation across the maritime value chain have also helped strengthen Dubai's role as a destination for major industry gatherings.
Commenting on the forthcoming event, Trevor Pereira, Managing Director of The Maritime Standard, said: "The Maritime Standard Awards have grown considerably since their launch in 2014, and the continued support of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum has been central to that journey. This year's strong response and record number of nominations demonstrate the outstanding work taking place across the maritime industry. We look forward to bringing the community together once again to recognise the organisations and individuals making a significant contribution to the sector."
The Maritime Standard Awards 2026 is expected to be another landmark occasion for the regional maritime sector, recognising excellence while celebrating the people and organisations helping shape its future.
The Maritime Standard Awards 2026 will take place on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.
For more information, visit https://tmsawards.com/