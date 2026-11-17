Over 1,000 industry leaders gather in Dubai to honour maritime excellence and innovation
The Maritime Standard Awards 2026 hosted a spectacular celebration of maritime excellence, bringing together more than 1,000 attendees at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on 10 November. The 13th edition of the awards attracted senior government officials, industry leaders and executives from across the global maritime and shipping industries to recognise outstanding achievements, innovation and leadership across the maritime value chain.
The Maritime Standard Awards have been held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, since their inception in 2014.
Inaugurating the ceremony, Trevor Pereira, Managing Director of The Maritime Standard, welcomed the distinguished guests and highlighted the resilience demonstrated by the region's maritime sector amid the challenges of 2026. He noted how businesses across the GCC and wider Middle East were adapting to changing circumstances through alternative transport routes, supply chain investments and expanded port, fleet and shipyard capabilities. He also expressed his appreciation for the presence of the Guest of Honour, His Excellency Shaikh Dr Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime City Authority.
The keynote address was delivered by Her Excellency Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. She commended The Maritime Standard's contribution to the industry and highlighted the maritime sector's resilience and its vital role in connecting economies. She also emphasised the importance of digital transformation, sustainable technologies, energy efficiency, maritime safety and workforce development.
The ceremony was hosted by Lucy Hockings, BBC World News presenter, and co-hosted by Abeer Al Matrooshi. Winners were announced across more than 25 competitive categories covering shipping, ship management, ports, logistics, technology, sustainability and professional services. All awards were determined through an independent judging process.
Clive Woodbridge, Editor of The Maritime Standard and Chairman of the Judging Panel, said: “This year's awards reflected the depth of talent and innovation across the maritime industry. The number and high standard of entries demonstrated strong performance, effective leadership and a clear commitment to progress.”
ADNOC Logistics & Services emerged as the biggest winner of the evening, securing five awards. The recognition reflected the company's contribution to the regional maritime sector and its continued development under the leadership of CEO Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, who also received the prestigious Maritime Standard Personality of the Year award.
Bahri received the Sustainable Shipping Award and Shipping Company of the Year Award, while its ship management business, Bahri Ship Management, was named Ship Manager of the Year. DP World received the Transportation and Logistics Award, while AD Ports Group was named Terminal Operator of the Year. SOHAR Port and Freezone received the Port of the Year Award. DNV secured two awards, winning Classification Society of the Year and Technical Support Services. Other winners included Drydocks World, which received the Environment Protection Award and Shipyard/Ship Repair Facility of the Year award; Lloyd's Register, which won the Maritime Education and Training Award; TT Club, recognised as Marine Insurer of the Year; and Inchcape Shipping Services, which received the Ship Agency of the Year Award.
The ceremony also recognised outstanding corporate achievements through the Editor's Choice Award, selected by Clive Woodbridge, which was presented to ASYAD Drydocks. The company was recognised for providing a safe and efficient location for ship repair and maintenance during a period when disruption restricted access to regular repair centres.
Five special individual honours were also presented during the evening, recognising exceptional leadership, professional contributions and long-standing service to the maritime and logistics sectors.
The Maritime Standard Excellence Award for 2026 went to Mr. Numair Shaikh, CEO of Tomini Group, in recognition of his leadership in expanding the group's dry bulk fleet from seven to 23 vessels and developing its international business.
Mr. Ronald Lichtenecker, Managing Director of Gulf Agency Company, received The Maritime Standard Leadership in Logistics Award for his sustained contribution to the region's logistics and transportation sector.
Dr. Ahmed Al Abri, CEO of Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company, received The Maritime Standard Outstanding Achievement Award, recognising his leadership and contribution to the development of the regional ports, maritime and ship repair industries.
The Maritime Standard Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Capt. Mousa Murad, Managing Director of the Port of Fujairah, in recognition of his more than 45 years of experience and contribution to the development of the UAE's port sector.
The Young Person in Shipping Award, sponsored by ASYAD Shipping, was presented to Ms. Mehtab Kassam, a Managing Associate specialising in shipping, commodities, trade and energy law.
The 13th edition of The Maritime Standard Awards celebrated achievements across the maritime value chain, recognising the leadership, investment, innovation and adaptability that continue to shape the industry's future.