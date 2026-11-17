Bahri received the Sustainable Shipping Award and Shipping Company of the Year Award, while its ship management business, Bahri Ship Management, was named Ship Manager of the Year. DP World received the Transportation and Logistics Award, while AD Ports Group was named Terminal Operator of the Year. SOHAR Port and Freezone received the Port of the Year Award. DNV secured two awards, winning Classification Society of the Year and Technical Support Services. Other winners included Drydocks World, which received the Environment Protection Award and Shipyard/Ship Repair Facility of the Year award; Lloyd's Register, which won the Maritime Education and Training Award; TT Club, recognised as Marine Insurer of the Year; and Inchcape Shipping Services, which received the Ship Agency of the Year Award.