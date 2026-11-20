Platinum Award Winners 2026

Gold Award Winners 2026

The success of the Global ESG Awards GCC 2026 was made possible with the valued support of our sponsors, Agile Advisors a leading ESG and Sustainability Consultancy in the UAE ( www.agileadvisors.com ) and Rest Assured Certification and audit and assurance body (https://www.raglobal.me)Their commitment to ESG and sustainability played a vital role in bringing this edition to life, and we extend our sincere gratitude for their contribution. We also thank the members of the jury for their time and expertise, and every organisation that took part.