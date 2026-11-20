The Dubai ceremony recognised 71 achievements in environmental and social responsibility
The Global ESG Awards GCC 2026 recognised organisations and individuals across the region for measurable progress in environmental, social and governance performance. The awards were held on 29 October 2026 at the Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Dubai.
The event brought together 170 delegates representing over 45 companies from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, and India. Winners ranged from government ministries and public entities to banks, utilities, healthcare providers, manufacturers, hospitality groups and individual sustainability professionals, showing that ESG leadership is not confined to any single sector.
The awards recognise achievements that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and to national sustainability priorities. By setting clear benchmarks, they encourage organisations to document their results, learn from one another and aim higher.
Dr. Aastha Gulati, Director of the Global ESG Awards, said: “The Global ESG Awards GCC 2026 showed how far sustainability leadership has come in our region. Organisations are no longer speaking only about commitments; they are demonstrating measurable results for people, communities and the environment. We are proud to recognise this work, and we hope it inspires many more organisations to follow the same path.”
Awards were presented at three levels: Diamond, Platinum and Gold. In total, 71 awards were given, 23 Diamond, 24 Platinum and 24 Gold. The winners of the Global ESG Awards GCC 2026 are listed below.
• AGFS NET ZERO SOLUTIONS L.L.C. – Leadership in Sustainable Facilities Management
• Agthia Group PJSC – Human Resource Excellence and Sustainable Workforce Practices
• Agthia Group PJSC – Water Conservation Initiatives
• Al Najma Al Fareeda International Facility Management Services – Enhancing Organisational Resilience Through Risk Control
• Arabian Gulf Steel Industries – AGSI – Climate Change Mitigation
• Aster DM Healthcare – Health and Well-Being Programs
• Aster DM Quality Care Limited – Supporting Economically Weaker Sections
• Berkeley Services UAE – CSR Team of the Year
• DH Community Management – Partnerships for Sustainable Development
• DH Community Management – Sustainable Communities and Green Buildings
• Diversey – A Solenis Company – Promoting Circular Economy
• Diversey – A Solenis Company – Women Empowerment
• Dr. Dimitrios Dimitriou, EMSTEEL – Sustainability/CSR Professional of the Year
• Ecocoast – Safeguarding Marine/Terrestrial Biodiversity
• Emirates District Cooling “EMICOOL” LLC – Renewable Energy Integration
• Emirates Global Aluminium – Climate Change Adaptation
• Emirates Global Aluminium – Sustainability Team of the Year
• Emirates National Oil Company Limited (ENOC) LLC – Resource Optimisation
• Five Holdings – Sustainable Hospitality Leadership Award
• Mazoon Dairy Company SAOC – Education and Awareness Program
• Mazoon Dairy Company SAOC – Generating Employment and Promoting a Decent Work Environment
• Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture – Innovations that Foster Sustainability
• NAOS Middle East – Reducing Hunger and Malnutrition
• Abu Dhabi Fund for Development – Water Conservation Initiatives
• ADNOC Distribution – Women Empowerment
• Aster DM Healthcare – Generating Employment and Promoting a Decent Work Environment
• Aster DM Quality Care Limited – Renewable Energy Integration
• CROWN Emirates Co. Ltd. – Promoting Circular Economy
• du – Resource Optimisation
• Dubai Holding – Promoting Circular Economy
• Dubai Holding – Supporting Economically Weaker Sections
• Emirates Minting Factory L.L.C – Human Resource Excellence and Sustainable Workforce Practices
• Emirates NBD PJSC – CSR Team of the Year
• Emirates Rawabi – Climate Change Adaptation
• EMSTEEL Building Materials PJSC – Innovations that Foster Sustainability
• EMSTEEL Building Materials PJSC – Sustainability Team of the Year
• Middle East Paper Co. (MEPCO) – Enhancing Organisational Resilience Through Risk Control
• Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture – Education and Awareness Program
• Modern Pharmaceutical LLC (MPC) – Health and Well-Being Programs
• NMDC Group – Safeguarding Marine/Terrestrial Biodiversity
• PureHealth – Climate Change Mitigation
• Rhythm of Life – Reducing Hunger and Malnutrition
• Shell Oman Marketing Company – Leadership in Sustainable Facilities Management
• SOHAR Port and Freezone – Partnerships for Sustainable Development
• TECOM Group P.J.S.C – Sustainable Communities and Green Buildings
• The Ned Doha – Sustainable Hospitality Leadership Award
• Zulaikha Anwar Al Zadjali – Sustainability/CSR Professional of the Year
• Agthia Group PJSC – Innovations that Foster Sustainability
• Al Najma Al Fareeda International Facility Management Services – Leadership in Sustainable Facilities Management
• Al Shirawi Equipment Co. – Climate Change Adaptation
• Arabian Gulf Steel Industries – AGSI – Partnerships for Sustainable Development
• Aster DM Quality Care Limited – CSR Team of the Year
• Conserve Solutions – Education and Awareness Program
• Conserve Solutions – Water Conservation Initiatives
• Emirates Minting Factory L.L.C – Reducing Hunger and Malnutrition
• Emirates Rawabi – Safeguarding Marine/Terrestrial Biodiversity
• King Saud University Medical City – Health and Well-Being Programs
• Labor Committee of Ensan Association – Enhancing Organisational Resilience Through Risk Control
• Labor Committee of Ensan Association – Human Resource Excellence and Sustainable Workforce Practices
• Lamprell Energy Limited – Promoting Circular Economy
• Middle East Paper Co. (MEPCO) – Generating Employment and Promoting a Decent Work Environment
• Modern Pharmaceutical LLC (MPC) – Sustainability Team of the Year
• NAOS Middle East – Education and Awareness Program
• National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels – Resource Optimisation
• Rhythm of Life – Supporting Economically Weaker Sections
• Shell Oman Marketing Company – Sustainable Communities and Green Buildings
• Svamaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. – Women Empowerment
• TECOM Group P.J.S.C – Climate Change Mitigation
• TECOM Group P.J.S.C – Renewable Energy Integration
• WiSER – Women Empowerment
• Zaahirah Muthy, Founder, Zeearts Gallery – Sustainability/CSR Professional of the Year
The success of the Global ESG Awards GCC 2026 was made possible with the valued support of our sponsors, Agile Advisors a leading ESG and Sustainability Consultancy in the UAE ( www.agileadvisors.com ) and Rest Assured Certification and audit and assurance body (https://www.raglobal.me)Their commitment to ESG and sustainability played a vital role in bringing this edition to life, and we extend our sincere gratitude for their contribution. We also thank the members of the jury for their time and expertise, and every organisation that took part.
Vishal Kumar, Dr. Abhinav Garg, Varsha Sastry, Dr.Mahmoud Mansi, Dr.Saleh Al Balushi, Dr. Eng. Samir Thabet, Dr. Jagannathan Ramaswamy, Alex Malouf , Alex Malouf , Ajay Gopalakrishnapillai, Mohamed Lehita, Wesley Thomson, Eilya Nadeem, Brijesh Dhruve, Vineet Sharma, Reem Hatem, Dr. Abdelfattah Mahmoud, Faisal Ali Al Rashid, Johanna Salem, Tauseefur Rehman Khan, Ayah Raed Hasan.
We remain dedicated to providing an independent platform that recognises organisations and individuals for outstanding contributions to sustainability and ESG excellence. Through such initiatives, we aim to foster collaboration, innovation and a shared responsibility towards a sustainable world.
For participation, partnerships or further details, please contact: info@globalesgawards.co.uk, aastha@globalesgawards.co.uk