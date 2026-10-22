Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award participates in Sheikh Zayed Festival

The Award’s participation in the Sheikh Zayed Festival comes as an extension of its continuous presence in the festival since the launch of its first cycle, as the festival constitutes an important community platform for direct communication with farmers, livestock breeders, beekeepers, productive families, and workers in the agricultural sector, thereby enhancing the Award’s role in entrenching a culture of agricultural excellence and showcasing national success stories, distinguished models, and leading practices that have contributed to the development of agricultural, livestock, and food production in the UAE.

Through its participation in the festival, the Award aims to strengthen its connection with the agricultural community, expand the reach and impact of its programs and initiatives, and motivate farmers, livestock breeders, beekeepers, and productive families to adopt innovative and sustainable practices, in a way that contributes to the development of the agricultural sector and reinforces its role in supporting food security and sustainable development, in addition to highlighting the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority in developing the agricultural sector and enhancing its sustainability.

He stated that, over previous cycles, the festival has constituted an effective platform for introducing the Award’s objectives and the achievements of its winners, and for highlighting national success stories and distinguished models in the fields of agricultural, livestock, and food production, in a way that enhances the exchange of expertise and encourages the adoption of best practices and modern technologies in the agricultural sector.

He noted that the fifth cycle is witnessing an expansion in the program of accompanying festivals and competitions compared to the previous cycle, reflecting the Award’s keenness to broaden its societal impact and reach wider segments of farmers, breeders, and local producers, and to enhance their opportunities for participation and showcasing their achievements, in a way that supports the agricultural development journey and keeps pace with the UAE’s directions in achieving food security and sustainability.

He explained that the activities of the Award’s pavilion, which continue throughout the period of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, contribute to entrenching a culture of agriculture among community members and new generations, and to raising awareness of the importance of the agricultural sector and its role in achieving food security. He called on farmers, livestock breeders, and owners of commercial farms to review the competitions on offer and participate in them to showcase the quality of their products and the extent of their commitment to innovation and sustainability standards.

He pointed out that the Award’s participation in the festival comes within the framework of its efforts to develop the agricultural sector and enhance its contribution to achieving food security and sustainability, by motivating farmers and local producers to develop their work, raise production efficiency and product quality, and encouraging community members and new generations to care about agriculture and local production as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development.

It is worth mentioning that the total value of prizes for the fifth cycle amounts to about 10 million dirhams, distributed across 13 main categories, including two new categories: “Best Supporting Marketing Outlet” and “Agricultural Impact Maker.” The cycle also includes 97 accompanying competitions, compared to 77 competitions in the fourth cycle, an increase of up to 26%, in addition to organizing five festivals within the activities of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.