Dr. Toufic Ata, Medical Director of Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi said: “Patients depend on the combined skills of an entire hospital team. When our colleagues have the training and support to grow in their roles, that strength is reflected in the care we provide. This recognition belongs to the clinicians and the teams working alongside them to keep care safe, reliable, and responsive. It encourages us to keep developing our people and raising our standards.”