Abu Dhabi warns livestock farm tenants of repossession for neglect and rule violations
Abu Dhabi’s municipality is reminding livestock farm tenants that their plots come with strings attached. Farms can be repossessed without prior notice, if they don’t meet the requirements of the operational requirements stipulated in the tenancy agreement.
The reminder comes from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), which published their awareness guidance in October 2026. It stresses that regulations go beyond administrative and contractual obligations, and is important to environmental, health and community beliefs.
Four key requirements:
The department has identified 4 key areas of compliance that their tenants must observe.
The first is to actually use the land. Farm owners and tenants must not leave ranches or farms abandoned or unused for extended periods. Their actual use must also correspond with the purpose stated in the tenancy agreement.
The second is keeping enough animals. Each farm has a minimum livestock number based on its size and classification, that are to be maintained throughout the tenancy period.
The third is that tenants must respect the boundaries, dimensions and total area in their agreements and approved site plan. Construction needs permits, and for the categories covered, built-up space cannot exceed 15 per cent of the farm’s total area, with exemptions for licensed animal production projects.
The last one is keeping the place clean. It is important to maintain cleanliness and dispose of waste properly.
The rules are meant to stop farms drifting into other uses. Tenants can’t sell or sublet a farm, hand over tenancy rights, swap plots or change locations without approval.
The regulations further prohibit using farms allocated for livestock breeding for camel racing activities, or using farms designated for racing camels for activities that are inconsistent with their approved purpose. Building outside allocated boundaries and making unauthorised changes to the land are also violations.
Tenants are also responsible for tracking when their agreements expire. Late renewals can interrupt tenancy rights or bring penalties. Renewals can be submitted through the TAMM government services platform.
These initiatives underline that protecting livestock farms and ensuring their proper use is a shared responsibility between municipal authorities and farm owners. For tenants, the practical message is simple: check your agreement, keep your animals and boundaries in order, and don’t let the farm go idle.