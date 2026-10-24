Tenants must keep animals, respect plot boundaries and dispose of waste at approved sites
Dubai: Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has outlined four requirements for renting farms locally known as Izab, warning that tenants who fail to comply could face fines or have their plots repossessed without prior notice.
The rules are intended to protect land and natural resources, ensure the proper use of allocated plots and prevent violations that could result in the loss of rental rights.
Under the requirements, tenants must prepare their farms and begin the approved activity within the specified period, maintain the minimum number of livestock required for the size of their plot, comply with the dimensions and boundaries stated in the lease agreement, and keep the premises clean by disposing of waste only at designated sites.
The department stressed that tenants must also maintain the required minimum number of animals when renewing their leases and understand their responsibilities for managing the enclosures.
Failure to meet the conditions could result in the municipality reclaiming the plot without advance notice.
DMT also called on tenants to comply with the laws, customs and traditions of Abu Dhabi when using livestock enclosures (Izab).
Tenants must respect the privacy of others, avoid causing disturbances and remain within the boundaries and dimensions specified in their contracts, including the assigned reference number.
The department emphasised the importance of keeping farms and surrounding areas clean, maintaining their general appearance and ensuring that waste is transported to approved disposal locations.
When a lease expires or is not renewed, tenants are required to remove all structures, facilities, fences, equipment and other waste from the land.
They must also restore the plot to its original condition before the lease began, unless the municipality approves retaining any additions or structures.
The department clarified that municipalities may allow neighbouring livestock enclosures rented by the same tenant to be merged, provided there are no planning restrictions.
In such cases, a single lease agreement will be issued covering the merged plots as one enclosure.
The municipality also retains the right to reverse the merger and restore the plots to their previous arrangement if necessary.
DMT urged tenants to follow the regulations to protect land resources, maintain cleanliness and avoid penalties or the repossession of their enclosures.