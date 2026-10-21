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Sharjah bans renting out agricultural land for any purpose, even farming

Sharjah warns that both landowners and tenants can face legal action for leasing farmland

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Leasing itself is not permitted and is against the law. If leasing for agricultural purposes is prohibited, then the ban necessarily extends to all other purposes.
Leasing itself is not permitted and is against the law. If leasing for agricultural purposes is prohibited, then the ban necessarily extends to all other purposes.
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Sharjah: Sharjah has reaffirmed a blanket ban on leasing agricultural land for any purpose, including farming itself, warning that both landowners and tenants face legal consequences for violating the rules.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Committee for the Removal of Violations in Agricultural Areas, said the prohibition applies to all rental arrangements involving agricultural land, in accordance with the emirate's agricultural land regulations.

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Speaking on Direct Line, a programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television, Al Suwaidi said leasing agricultural land was itself a violation of the law, regardless of how the property was used.

“Leasing itself is not permitted and is against the law. If leasing for agricultural purposes is prohibited, then the ban necessarily extends to all other purposes,” he said.

He stressed that both the landowner and the person renting the property to conduct activities could be held legally accountable.

Al Suwaidi also clarified that rental agreements involving agricultural land have no legal recognition, including private contracts signed between the parties. Both the farm owner and the person carrying out activities on the land would be considered in breach of the law.

He outlined a series of escalating enforcement measures, beginning with a warning and a notice of violation issued to the landowner.

Failure to comply could lead to further action, including the disconnection of utilities. Under the legislation, authorities may also refer the matter to the government for the withdrawal of the agricultural land if the owner fails to comply.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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