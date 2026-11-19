New mandatory passport system coming into force in 2027 aims to power a circular economy
Dubai: Passports are no longer just for people. Dubai is set to give them to the materials that build the city, starting with steel, aluminium and cement, in an attempt to extend their journey in supporting a circular economy.
At Dubai Future Week 2026, which opened on Wednesday Dubai Municipality revealed to Gulf News that Building Materials Passport will be released at the beginning of 2027.
It will be mandatory for everyone in the emirate’s construction industry, including all manufacturers and suppliers, to comply, said Salama Al Suwaidi, architectural engineer at the Building Permits Department, Dubai Municipality, who presented the project at Emirates Towers.
Each material that leaves the laboratory will have its own number, information and specifications recorded in a central system managed by the municipality. Manufacturers or suppliers must apply through the system and provide the technical details.
The municipality then issues the passport based on that information. If the details do not match the required standards, the material is deemed invalid.
Cement from different companies, for instance, will each carry a different passport.
Until now, the industry has followed a linear model: materials are bought, used in construction and, once a building is demolished, taken to landfill. The new passport system is designed to turn that into a circular economy.
After demolition, materials will be taken to laboratories and tested. Al Suwaidi gave the example of steel found to have 50 per cent of its strength. It would be fortified and treated so it can be used again as a new material in new buildings, an upcycling process.
"It's a life cycle that does not end," she said. It stops only when a material, such as a steel column, is no longer usable and must go to landfill for safety reasons.
The passport will also let authorities track what happened to specific materials after a building comes down. Those responsible for a building will be asked to account for the materials on its list of passports, including why something was not recycled after demolition. All recyclable materials from demolition sites will have to be recycled.
The aims are to reduce reliance on imported materials, cut costs, lower carbon emissions and make construction more sustainable.
In the initial phase, the system will cover just the three materials, but Al Suwaidi said the ambition is to target everything eventually.
Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation, runs till November 21 at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future. With the theme 'For the Future Human', the event brings together more than 10,000 participants, including experts, decision-makers, policymakers and innovators.