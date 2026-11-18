Dubai Municipality launches DM Disrupt at Dubai Future Week. Here’s what it will address
Dubai: Dubai Municipality is inviting innovators from around the world to help shape the city’s future, with a new accelerator that aims to turn fresh ideas into real-world pilots in just 90 days.
Called ‘DM Disrupt’, the global accelerator is designed to turn early signals of emerging trends into practical solutions for the city’s future needs. It will present 37 challenges across 20 vital urban sectors, with the aim of implementing 10 pilot projects within 90 days.
The accelerator was launched as part of Dubai Municipality’s participation as a Strategic Partner in Dubai Future Week 2026, held under the theme ‘For the Future Human’. It is delivered in partnership with the Dubai Future Development Fund and private sector partners.
DM Disrupt is built around an integrated innovation ecosystem that starts with a Future Observatory.
The observatory monitors weak signals of change and emerging trends to identify potential opportunities and challenges.
These insights are then translated into a unified challenges registry. This allows the municipality to present clearly defined urban challenges to innovators and specialised organisations worldwide, and to draw on international expertise and technologies to meet the city’s evolving needs.
To move ideas from concept to implementation, the municipality has partnered with the Dubai Future Development Fund to support the piloting and testing of ready-to-deploy solutions.
Innovators will be able to use the municipality’s facilities, data, operational expertise and technical capabilities, giving them testing environments that reflect real-world conditions.
This will allow them to evaluate performance, refine their technologies and assess their potential for wider implementation and scalability. The outcomes of the 10 pilot projects will be systematically monitored and evaluated to inform decision-making, identify priorities for potential wider implementation and support the continuous improvement of municipal practices.
The initiative also supports more competitive, digitally enabled operating models, contributing to advances in urban planning, municipal service delivery and the sustainability of the built environment.
Eng. Fida Al Hammadi, Director of the Strategy and Corporate Development Department at Dubai Municipality, said the launch reflects the municipality’s institutional approach to turning knowledge and foresight into practical action.
“Our ambition is to bridge the gap between anticipating the future and implementing solutions that prepare us for it. Innovative solutions already exist around the world. What makes the difference is our ability to anticipate the developments that could shape our city, identify the challenges that require action and create the conditions in which innovators can demonstrate the value of their solutions,” she said.
She added: “Through DM Disrupt, we are opening Dubai’s urban challenges to global expertise and providing innovators with opportunities to test their solutions within municipal operations, measure their impact and refine their applications. This enables us to assess their potential to address the city’s needs, improve municipal services and enhance quality of life for Dubai’s residents and visitors.”
Al Hammadi described the accelerator as an important component of the municipality’s wider future readiness framework. “By bringing together our institutional expertise, facilities, data and operational capabilities, we are establishing a systematic approach to testing innovations and translating their outcomes into informed decisions and improved municipal practices,” she said.
“Through collaboration with international organisations, other government entities and the private sector, we aim to shorten the journey from identifying an emerging challenge to evaluating and adopting an effective solution. This strengthens our ability to respond proactively to change and ensures that innovation is guided by the city’s needs and the interests of its communities.”
By establishing a structured process for anticipating change, defining challenges, sourcing solutions and evaluating their impact, the municipality aims to strengthen Dubai’s capacity to respond to future developments. The goal is to accelerate the adoption of innovations that make the city more sustainable, liveable and pioneering.