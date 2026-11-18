Sheikh Hamdan approves 93 AI agents to free up 812,000 working hours and save Dh151m
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has approved the ‘City AI Agent’ initiative, under which AI agents will understand people’s needs, execute tasks and coordinate procedures across Dubai government entities through a single, seamless experience.
Sheikh Hamdan, who is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), gave the approval at the AI Retreat on Wednesday, while attending the opening of Dubai Future Week 2026, which runs until November 21.
Organised by DFF at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, the event brings together decision-makers, experts, innovators, entrepreneurs and the wider community to explore future trends and develop solutions that improve quality of life.
Drawing on advances in agentic AI, the initiative marks a significant step towards an AI-native government that goes beyond improving services and speeding up procedures.
It lays the foundations for a new phase in which intelligent systems become integral to government operations, helping Dubai anticipate and respond to people’s needs.
Sheikh Hamdan said that, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has established itself among the world’s leading cities in anticipating the future and harnessing technology to serve people.
“Today, we are entering a new phase in this journey, with the ambition of building a world-leading government model in which AI becomes an integral part of how government operates and responds to people's needs,” he said.
“The approval of the City AI Agent initiative is another step towards realising this ambition, marking our transition from a government that harnesses AI to enhance its services to one that fundamentally redesigns the way it operates around AI capabilities.”
Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, called the approval a strategic milestone. “We are witnessing a shift from a government that harnesses AI to one that is designed to operate with AI capabilities,” he said.
He added that this will enable it to understand people's needs, address them comprehensively and proactively, and coordinate everything required across different entities and systems.
Sheikh Hamdan also launched the Government Resources AI Agents ecosystem and NxtBI, an AI-powered decision-making platform, and reviewed Dubai Nexus. The three systems lay the foundations for the next phase of government operations and support the development of the City AI Agent.
The Government Resources AI Agents ecosystem comprises 93 specialised agents covering human resources, finance and procurement.
Operating within the shared Government Resource Planning (GRP) system, the agents are expected to execute more than 34 million tasks annually, save over 812,000 working hours and cut costs by more than Dh151 million across 85 government entities.
Sheikh Hamdan also attended the AI Grandmaster challenge, held as part of ‘the Challenges’ concept at the event. Twenty contestants from around the world are competing for an Dh1 million prize through live, timed challenges that test their ability to develop innovative solutions and applications using advanced AI tools. The 2025 edition drew more than 3,800 applications from 125 countries, reflecting growing global interest in AI and Dubai’s role in nurturing specialised talent.
He also visited the Science, Technology, Arts and Research Summit (STARS), which features more than 20 panel discussions, 10 tech art installations and 30 interactive research posters.
The summit brings together scientists, researchers, technology pioneers, artists and designers to explore the impact of technological advances on people and society. It also hosts the Annual Meeting of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Senseable Open Lab for the first time in the region, where experts, academics and government officials will explore AI-powered smart cities, infrastructure, data systems and intelligent mobility.
STARS is the first initiative in a year-round programme designed to strengthen Dubai’s Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) ecosystem.
During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan met alumni of The Knowledge Society (TKS) Dubai, a programme that prepares students aged 13 to 17 to shape the future by connecting them with experts, researchers and leading companies and institutions.
It has graduated 250 students from schools across Dubai and the UAE, 90 in its first cohort and 160 in its second. They have joined a global network of more than 5,500 students and alumni across hundreds of cities.
Sheikh Hamdan also attended the graduation of the sixth cohort of the Dubai Future Experts Programme, jointly developed by DFF and The Executive Council of Dubai and delivered by Dubai Future Academy. The six-month programme brought together 48 mid- and senior-level officials from Dubai government entities to build foresight expertise and strengthen future readiness.
Sheikh Hamdan also attended the graduation of the third cohort of ‘FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Program’, the region’s first international programme of its kind, organised by Dubai Future Academy. This year’s cohort comprised 18 participants from nine countries, selected from 265 applicants representing 49 countries.
Sheikh Hamdan also launched the ‘Seed of Hope’ campaign to raise Dh325 million for the Cancer Patients Endowment. He was accompanied on the tour by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF.