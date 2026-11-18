Sheikh Hamdan also attended the AI Grandmaster challenge, held as part of ‘the Challenges’ concept at the event. Twenty contestants from around the world are competing for an Dh1 million prize through live, timed challenges that test their ability to develop innovative solutions and applications using advanced AI tools. The 2025 edition drew more than 3,800 applications from 125 countries, reflecting growing global interest in AI and Dubai’s role in nurturing specialised talent.