Sharjah approves new rules for lost and abandoned property

New law sets out how found cash and belongings will be protected and returned to owners
Sharjah: Lost property and abandoned assets in Sharjah will be subject to a clearer legal framework under a draft law approved by the Sharjah Consultative Council, with provisions covering the safekeeping of found items, efforts to trace their owners and the management of unclaimed assets.
The draft law, approved with several amendments following detailed discussions on Thursday, aims to regulate how money and property found or left unclaimed are received, documented, safeguarded, managed and ultimately disposed of.
It also sets out a mechanism for depositing financial proceeds into the Sharjah Government's public treasury account, reinforcing transparency, financial governance and consistency in handling such assets.
The legislation is intended to formalise and regulate existing procedures carried out by Sharjah Police in coordination with other government authorities, while establishing clear responsibilities and legal safeguards to protect the rights of property owners.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the proposed law would provide a comprehensive legal mechanism for managing found property and abandoned assets.
He said the framework would facilitate the work of the specialised department at Sharjah Police, strengthen communication with owners inside and outside the UAE, and ensure that their property rights are protected.
The law would also clarify the procedures governing the handling and disposal of such assets, ensuring that all relevant operations are conducted in accordance with defined legal and financial requirements.
Bin Amer said the legislation would support Sharjah's continuing efforts to develop its legal and legislative framework in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
He added that the proposed law was designed to serve the public interest while protecting the rights of individuals and the wider community.
Counsellor Aisha Mohammed Hazim Al Suwaidi, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, said the draft law was important in regulating procedures for dealing with lost and abandoned money and property, particularly by clearly defining the responsibilities and powers of the authorities concerned.
She said the legislation would help protect the rights of owners, preserve property and safeguard the public interest.
Al Suwaidi praised the Sharjah Consultative Council's role in reviewing and improving draft legislation, noting that members' observations and proposed amendments reflected their commitment to strengthening the quality, effectiveness and clarity of the emirate's laws.
She added that such discussions contribute to completing Sharjah's legislative framework and ensuring it keeps pace with the emirate's development requirements.
The draft law was discussed during the council's second general session of the fourth ordinary sitting of its 11th legislative term, held at its headquarters in Sharjah.
The session was chaired by Halaima Humaid Al Owais, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, and attended by Bin Amer and Al Suwaidi, accompanied by representatives from Sharjah Police General Command and the Government of Sharjah's Legal Department.
At the beginning of the session, Meera Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Secretary-General of the council, explained that the draft legislation had been referred to the council by the General Secretariat of the Sharjah Executive Council on September 17, 2026.
Under Article 71 of the council's internal regulations, the proposal was referred to the Public Utilities Affairs Committee during the council's first general session on October 15 for examination and the preparation of a report. The committee subsequently held a meeting to study the legislation.
The council then approved discussing the draft law in principle, in accordance with Article 74 of its internal regulations.
Al Owais said the council would examine the proposed legislation article by article, allowing members to raise observations and consider amendments recommended by the committee before deciding whether to adopt the revised wording or retain the original provisions submitted by the Executive Council.
Ahmed Obaid Al Awasiya, the Public Utilities Affairs Committee representative, presented the draft law, outlining its definitions, objectives, responsibilities and other legal provisions.
Members examined the distinction between found property and abandoned assets, discussing the different legal implications associated with each category.
They also reviewed provisions governing the protection of property, the preservation of ownership rights and the procedures for handling money and belongings that are found or left unclaimed.
Particular attention was given to defining the responsibilities of the authorities involved in receiving, safeguarding, managing and disposing of such assets, as well as ensuring that appropriate safeguards are in place to protect their owners.
Members stressed the importance of striking a balance between administrative requirements and legal considerations relating to property ownership, while ensuring that the legitimate rights of owners and the public interest are both respected.
During the discussions, council members raised several questions and put forward observations on different articles of the proposed law.
Government representatives responded by explaining the legal interpretation of the provisions and how they would be applied in practice, particularly those relating to the powers and responsibilities of the authorities concerned.
The discussions also covered procedures for preserving and managing found property, dealing with assets that remain unclaimed and determining their eventual disposal in accordance with the law.
The importance of coordination between the relevant government entities, transparent procedures and effective protection of ownership rights was also highlighted.
Following extensive deliberations and the introduction of several amendments, the Sharjah Consultative Council approved the draft law on the handling and disposal of found property and abandoned assets in the emirate during its second general session.