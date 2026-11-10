The Dubai Court of First Instance ordered the firm to refund Dh1,118,871.51, pay Dh50,000 in compensation for the financial losses caused by withholding the money, and pay 5 per cent annual interest from the date the lawsuit was filed until full settlement. The firm must also cover court fees and expenses, along with Dh1,000 in legal costs.

Dubai: A Dubai court has ordered a law firm to return Dh1.118 million it collected on behalf of a client but withheld for more than a year, ruling that lawyers cannot keep clients’ money to recover unpaid fees without following the proper legal procedures.

In the company's lawsuit, the firm challenged its legal representation and sought dismissal of the case. It also claimed the right to deduct its fees from the collected money, requested a judicial set-off and precautionary attachment, and disputed the compensation and interest claims.

In July 2026, the execution judge ordered the lawyer to return the full amount, either to the court treasury or directly to the company's bank account. The firm sought approval to deposit only Dh803,702.24, but the judge directed it to pay the full Dh1,118,871.51.

The firm transferred the money to its own bank account in August 2025 but failed to hand it over despite repeated demands. The company subsequently revoked the firm's power of attorney and formally demanded repayment in June 2026 before turning to the execution judge.

It also ordered the firm to pay 5 per cent annual interest on Dh1,118,871.51 from October 1, 2026, when the lawsuit was filed, until full payment. The court said the debt was fixed and did not require further assessment.

The company was deprived of the opportunity to use or invest its money for more than a year and had to take further legal action to recover it.

The court found that the firm had caused financial harm by withholding the money despite repeated demands, particularly as it could have deposited the funds with the court.

The court added that the separate assessment of Dh30,000 in legal fees did not authorise the firm to deduct that amount from the execution proceeds. Its applications for a set-off and precautionary attachment had not followed the required legal procedures or included the necessary court fees.

It also rejected the firm's argument that unpaid legal fees entitled it to keep part of the money. The court stressed that a lawyer's right to fees does not override the duty to return clients' funds. Even a preferential claim for fees does not make the client's money the lawyer's property or allow automatic deductions.

Citing previous judgments, the court said that once a client proves an agent received money on its behalf, the agent must prove that the funds were either used for the client's benefit or returned.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.