Insurer paid 277 workers after their employer failed to settle outstanding dues.
Dubai: A Dubai court has ordered a contracting company to repay an insurance firm Dh2.18 million after it failed to pay the salaries and other entitlements of 277 workers, prompting the insurer to settle their dues.
The Dubai Court of First Instance ruled that the company must repay Dh2,183,744.75, which the insurance firm had paid to the workers on its behalf.
The court also ordered the company to pay annual interest of 5 per cent on the amount, calculated from the date the lawsuit was filed until the debt is fully settled.
In addition, the company was ordered to bear the legal costs.
However, the court dismissed the claim against the company's owner and manager in their personal capacities, ruling that a limited liability company has an independent legal identity separate from its shareholders. As a result, they could not be held personally liable for the company's financial obligations.
The case dates back to June 11, 2026, when 277 employees lodged a collective labour complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), seeking payment of their outstanding employment entitlements.
On July 1, the ministry’s collective labour disputes committee ordered the company to pay Dh2,980,260 in outstanding dues. However, the employer failed to settle the amounts covered by its workers’ insurance policy.
The ministry subsequently directed the insurance company to activate the policy and pay the eligible workers. On July 20, 2026, the insurer transferred Dh2,183,744.75 to the affected employees through Al Ansari Exchange.
After settling the workers’ dues, the insurer filed a lawsuit against the employer, seeking to recover the amount it had paid. It argued that the company was liable for the financial loss because it had failed to fulfil its salary and employment obligations.
The insurer initially claimed Dh2,445,009.75, in addition to 5 per cent legal interest and court costs.
The court noted that the UAE’s workers’ insurance scheme was introduced under Cabinet Resolution No. 46 of 2018 as an alternative to the bank guarantee system for employees registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), including establishment workers and domestic workers.
The scheme is designed to protect employees’ rights when employers fail to meet their financial obligations. It provides coverage of up to Dh20,000 per worker, including unpaid wages, end-of-service benefits, repatriation costs, transportation of a deceased worker’s body, and expenses arising from work injuries and occupational diseases.
The insurance policy also gives insurers the legal right to recover payments made to workers from employers responsible for failing to meet their obligations.
Citing Article 1030 of the UAE Civil Transactions Law, the court said an insurer that pays compensation is entitled to pursue the party responsible for the loss and recover the amount disbursed.
In this case, the court found that the contracting company’s failure to pay its employees’ salaries and other entitlements had caused the financial loss. The insurer had settled Dh2,183,744.75 in workers’ dues in accordance with the insurance policy and a decision by the labour committee, entitling it to recover the full amount from the employer.
The court also noted that the company had failed to attend hearings despite being legally notified and had submitted no defence or evidence to challenge the insurer’s claim.
The court dismissed the claim against the company’s owner and manager in his personal capacity, ruling that a limited liability company has a separate legal identity from its shareholders.
It clarified that a company manager is not automatically personally liable for the company’s debts unless evidence establishes fraud, deliberate deception, violations of the law or breaches of the company’s governing rules.
The court stressed that fraud cannot be presumed and must be specifically alleged and supported by evidence.
Since the contracting firm was registered as a limited liability company and the manager had been sued in his personal capacity rather than as the company’s legal representative, the court found no legal basis to hold him personally responsible for the debt.
The court also awarded the insurance company 5 per cent annual interest on the amount owed, starting from the date the lawsuit was filed until full payment.
It explained that legal interest on overdue payments serves as compensation for the financial losses suffered by creditors when debtors fail to settle their obligations after they become due. Such compensation applies to both civil and commercial debts and does not constitute prohibited usurious interest.
In reaching its decision, the court referred to previous rulings by the Dubai Court of Cassation and a 2021 resolution issued by the court’s General Assembly.
The court ordered the contracting company to repay Dh2,183,744.75, pay 5 per cent annual interest until the debt is fully settled, and cover court fees and expenses. All other claims were dismissed.