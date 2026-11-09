The girl’s father discovered the footage and objected to his daughter’s image being shared publicly without his consent. Concerned about the potential impact on her privacy and psychological well-being, he reported the incident to the authorities.

The footage showed the five-year-old girl joking about a type of food and mispronouncing its name, drawing laughter from those around her. A relative filmed the moment and later shared the video on Snapchat. It subsequently spread across social media platforms, bringing the child into the public spotlight.

Dubai: A woman has been sentenced to one month in prison, followed by deportation, after filming her five-year-old female relative at a family gathering and posting the video on a public Snapchat account without the child’s parents’ consent. The footage, which attracted more than 11,000 views, turned what may have been intended as an innocent family joke into a criminal case, raising serious concerns over the child’s privacy and psychological well-being.

However, the court found that police reports, other evidence and the defendant’s judicial confession established her responsibility for filming and publishing the video. The court ruled that sharing a child’s image without the required authorisation could amount to a criminal offence, even in the absence of harmful intent.

Following an investigation, prosecutors charged the woman with publishing images or videos of a child through an information network without authorisation and exposing the minor to bullying or conduct that could affect her psychological safety.

Sharing photographs or videos of a child without the required consent of a parent or legal guardian can carry serious legal consequences. Those who forward, repost or otherwise circulate the material may also face liability, depending on their involvement.

The same principle applies to images and videos of individuals. Agreeing to be filmed or have a picture taken does not mean consenting to have the images or footage shared or published publicly.

He illustrated the distinction by pointing out that permission to take a picture of someone's car does not necessarily give the person the right to share the image publicly, particularly if it reveals the vehicle's registration number.

He clarified that legal liability is not limited to the person who filmed the incident but also extends to anyone involved in circulating the footage, including the original uploader and those who subsequently shared or republished it.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.